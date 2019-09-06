Volume 24, Number 3, Fall 2019 (#95)

INTERVIEWS

Thomas Larson: The Pleasures and Paradoxes of Spiritual Writing | interviewed by Renée E. D’Aoust

Richie Narvaez: Every Story is a Mystery | interviewed by Dustin Michael

Shira Dentz: The Arc, the Form, the Formless | interviewed by Kelly Lydick

FEATURES

Widely Unavailable: No Mean City | Alexander McArthur & H. Kingsley Long | by K.C. McKee

Kathleen Fraser: A Memorial | by Patricia Kirkpatrick

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

PLUS:

NONFICTION/ART REVIEWS

Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out? | Bill McKibben | by George Longenecker

All the Fierce Tethers | Lia Purpura | by Marlie McGovern

Looking for Dragon Smoke: Essays on Poetry | Robert Bly | by James P. Lenfestey

Reinventing the People’s Library | Greg Gaut | by Paul Buhle

Fifty Things That Aren’t My Fault: Essays from the Grown-up Years | Cathy Guisewite | by Erin Lewenauer

Beyond Conspiracy Theory | Robert Anton Wilson interviewed by V. Vale | by Zack Kopp

Screen Tests | Kate Zambreno

The Undying | Anne Boyer | by Matthew Cheney

Ruth Asawa: Life’s Work | Tamara Schenkenberg, ed. | by Patrick James Dunagan

The Origins of Color | Vincent Tiley and Bryason Rand | by Michael Workman

COMICS REVIEWS

Giraffes on Horseback Salad | Josh Frank, Tim Heidecker, & Manuela Pertega | by Steve Matuszak

FICTION/DRAMA REVIEWS

The Remainder | Alia Trabucco Zerán | by Joseph Houlihan

Boy Swallows Universe | Trent Dalton | by Chris Via

A Lily in the Light | Kristin Fields | by Kaja Rae Lucas

The Females | Wolfgang Hilbig | by Erik Noonan

Nothing But the Night | John Williams | by Corey Mesler

Aug 9–Fog | Kathryn Scanlan | by Evelyn Hampton

Awayland | Ramona Ausubel | by Sophia Larson Wagner

Once into the Night | Aurelie Sheehan | by Nick Hilbourn

Rock, Paper, Scissors | Maxim Osipov | by Hilda Johnston

The Largesse of the Sea Maiden | Denis Johnson | by Corey Jensen

Bred from the Eyes of a Wolf | Kim Kyung Ju | by Joseph Houlihan

POETRY REVIEWS

The Low Passsions | Anders Carlson-Wee | by Todd Davis

Constant Stranger: After Frank Stanford | Max Crinnin & Aiden Ryan, eds. | by Jack Christian

Our Lady of the Flood | Alison Pelegrin | by Jared Hanks

Druids | Tomaz Tomaž Šalamun | by John Bradley

Headline du Jour | mIEKAL aND | by James Yeary

The Davids Inside David | Sarah Wetzel | by Sharon Tracey

Sex & Other Slapsticks | Ellaraine Lockie | by Eileen Murphy

Deaf Republic | Ilya Kaminsky | by Geoffrey Hilsabeck

Grenade in Mouth: Some Poems of Miyó Vestrini | Miyó Vestrini | by John Bradley

Company | Sam Ross | by Jeremiah Moriarty

