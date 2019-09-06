Volume 24, Number 3, Fall 2019 (#95)
To purchase issue #94 using Paypal, click here.
INTERVIEWS
Thomas Larson: The Pleasures and Paradoxes of Spiritual Writing | interviewed by Renée E. D’Aoust
Richie Narvaez: Every Story is a Mystery | interviewed by Dustin Michael
Shira Dentz: The Arc, the Form, the Formless | interviewed by Kelly Lydick
FEATURES
Widely Unavailable: No Mean City | Alexander McArthur & H. Kingsley Long | by K.C. McKee
Kathleen Fraser: A Memorial | by Patricia Kirkpatrick
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
PLUS:
NONFICTION/ART REVIEWS
Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out? | Bill McKibben | by George Longenecker
All the Fierce Tethers | Lia Purpura | by Marlie McGovern
Looking for Dragon Smoke: Essays on Poetry | Robert Bly | by James P. Lenfestey
Reinventing the People’s Library | Greg Gaut | by Paul Buhle
Fifty Things That Aren’t My Fault: Essays from the Grown-up Years | Cathy Guisewite | by Erin Lewenauer
Beyond Conspiracy Theory | Robert Anton Wilson interviewed by V. Vale | by Zack Kopp
Screen Tests | Kate Zambreno
The Undying | Anne Boyer | by Matthew Cheney
Ruth Asawa: Life’s Work | Tamara Schenkenberg, ed. | by Patrick James Dunagan
The Origins of Color | Vincent Tiley and Bryason Rand | by Michael Workman
COMICS REVIEWS
Giraffes on Horseback Salad | Josh Frank, Tim Heidecker, & Manuela Pertega | by Steve Matuszak
FICTION/DRAMA REVIEWS
The Remainder | Alia Trabucco Zerán | by Joseph Houlihan
Boy Swallows Universe | Trent Dalton | by Chris Via
A Lily in the Light | Kristin Fields | by Kaja Rae Lucas
The Females | Wolfgang Hilbig | by Erik Noonan
Nothing But the Night | John Williams | by Corey Mesler
Aug 9–Fog | Kathryn Scanlan | by Evelyn Hampton
Awayland | Ramona Ausubel | by Sophia Larson Wagner
Once into the Night | Aurelie Sheehan | by Nick Hilbourn
Rock, Paper, Scissors | Maxim Osipov | by Hilda Johnston
The Largesse of the Sea Maiden | Denis Johnson | by Corey Jensen
Bred from the Eyes of a Wolf | Kim Kyung Ju | by Joseph Houlihan
POETRY REVIEWS
The Low Passsions | Anders Carlson-Wee | by Todd Davis
Constant Stranger: After Frank Stanford | Max Crinnin & Aiden Ryan, eds. | by Jack Christian
Our Lady of the Flood | Alison Pelegrin | by Jared Hanks
Druids | Tomaz Tomaž Šalamun | by John Bradley
Headline du Jour | mIEKAL aND | by James Yeary
The Davids Inside David | Sarah Wetzel | by Sharon Tracey
Sex & Other Slapsticks | Ellaraine Lockie | by Eileen Murphy
Deaf Republic | Ilya Kaminsky | by Geoffrey Hilsabeck
Grenade in Mouth: Some Poems of Miyó Vestrini | Miyó Vestrini | by John Bradley
Company | Sam Ross | by Jeremiah Moriarty
To purchase issue #94 using Paypal, click here.