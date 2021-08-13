Code of Ethics and Conduct

Code of Ethics

Rain Taxi strives to exhibit respect for the authors, publishers, reviewers, and literary community members we work with and publish. We are committed to:

Being good literary citizens;

Acting responsibly toward the communities in which we work and for the benefit of the communities that we serve;

Being responsible and accountable for all of our actions;

Improving the transparency, ethical conduct, and effectiveness of the book world;

Avoiding conflicts of interest, and appropriately handling actual or apparent conflicts of interest when they arise;

Treating every individual with dignity and respect;

Acting honestly, truthfully, and with integrity in all our transactions;

And treating our employees with respect, fairness, and good faith, as well as providing working conditions that safeguard their rights and welfare.

Code of Conduct

Rain Taxi is committed to providing a safe and generative space for all participants, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, class, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, physical ability, appearance, age, or identity. At all events we conduct, and in all projects in which we are involved, we expect all those present to treat each other with respect. Failure to do so could include:

verbal or physical intimidation

unwelcome physical contact

unwelcome sexual attention

verbal comments or displayed images that reinforce structures of oppression

disrespect for the time and boundaries of others

Anyone asked to stop such behavior is expected to comply immediately. Those violating these expectations and policies may be expelled from events, or be denied publication, at the discretion of our staff.

If you are experiencing harassing behavior, please report it to a staff or Board member as soon as possible. All reports will be taken seriously, investigated, and dealt with directly and as confidentially as possible. We will follow through to ensure that such behavior is not repeated and guarded against even more carefully in future. Written reports of issues may be directed to info@raintaxi.com.

Harassment does not include respectful disagreement or critique. Reading and writing, by their nature, include exposure to controversial, challenging, and sometimes offensive language.

Additional Conduct Policies