Code of Ethics and Conduct

Code of Ethics
Rain Taxi strives to exhibit respect for the authors, publishers, reviewers, and literary community members we work with and publish. We are committed to:
- Being good literary citizens;
- Acting responsibly toward the communities in which we work and for the benefit of the communities that we serve;
- Being responsible and accountable for all of our actions;
- Improving the transparency, ethical conduct, and effectiveness of the book world;
- Avoiding conflicts of interest, and appropriately handling actual or apparent conflicts of interest when they arise;
- Treating every individual with dignity and respect;
- Acting honestly, truthfully, and with integrity in all our transactions;
- And treating our employees with respect, fairness, and good faith, as well as providing working conditions that safeguard their rights and welfare.
Code of Conduct
Rain Taxi is committed to providing a safe and generative space for all participants, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, class, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, physical ability, appearance, age, or identity. At all events we conduct, and in all projects in which we are involved, we expect all those present to treat each other with respect. Failure to do so could include:
- verbal or physical intimidation
- unwelcome physical contact
- unwelcome sexual attention
- verbal comments or displayed images that reinforce structures of oppression
- disrespect for the time and boundaries of others
Anyone asked to stop such behavior is expected to comply immediately. Those violating these expectations and policies may be expelled from events, or be denied publication, at the discretion of our staff.
If you are experiencing harassing behavior, please report it to a staff or Board member as soon as possible. All reports will be taken seriously, investigated, and dealt with directly and as confidentially as possible. We will follow through to ensure that such behavior is not repeated and guarded against even more carefully in future. Written reports of issues may be directed to info@raintaxi.com.
Harassment does not include respectful disagreement or critique. Reading and writing, by their nature, include exposure to controversial, challenging, and sometimes offensive language.
Additional Conduct Policies
- Rain Taxi complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. All of the venues at which we hold public events have ADA accessible facilities.
- Rain Taxi does not allow guns to be brought into its public events. We do this in accordance with Minnesota state law:
The owner of a private business may forbid CCW in their establishment by posting the prescribed sign at the entrance stating that weapons are forbidden in the facility. The conspicuous sign must state “(INDICATE IDENTITY OF OPERATOR) BANS GUNS IN THESE PREMISES.” (624.714 Subd 17(b)(1)(i)). “Conspicuous” means lettering in black arial typeface at least 1-1/2 inches in height against a bright contrasting background that is at least 187 square inches in area. (624.714 Subd 17 (b)(ii)(3)).
- Photographs may be taken at any event organized by Rain Taxi. By participating in any of these events, attendees grant Rain Taxi the right to take “crowd photographs” and use them for any legitimate purpose, such as documentation or marketing. If you would prefer not to have your photo taken, it is your responsibility to inform the photographer.