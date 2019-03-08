Volume 24, Number 1, Spring 2019 (#93)

To purchase issue #93 using Paypal, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Kathleen Rooney: Gained In Translation | interviewed by Rachel Slotnick

Molly Gaudry: You Are Not Unloved | interviewed by Ashley Inguanta

Black Market Reads: Julian Randall | interviewed by Lissa Jones

Dan Beachy-Quick: The Middle Way | interviewed by Kate Aquilo

FEATURES

Miniature Books | by Richard Kostelanetz

Chapbooks in Review | edited by Mary Austen Speaker

24 Hours of Men | Lisa L. Moore | by Abriel Louise Young

The Damages of Morning | J. C. Todd | by Michael Jennings

Ideas Have No Smell | Paul Nougé, Paul Colinet, and

Louis Scutenaire | by Marcelline Delbecq

The Price of Our Clothes | Alison Morse | by Brian Good

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

PLUS:

Cover art by Ute Bertog:



NONFICTION REVIEWS

Starting from San Francisco: The Baby Beat Generation and the Second San Francisco Renaissance | Thomas Rain Crowe | by Joe Napora

A Sidecar Named Desire: Great Writers and the Booze that Stirred Them | Greg Clarke and Monte Beauchamp | by Paul Buhle

Night Moves | Jessica Harper | by Garin Cycholl

Lyric Multiples: Aspiration, Practice, Immanence, Migration | George Albon | by Patrick James Dunagan

False Calm: A Journey Through the Ghost Towns of Patagonia | María Sonia Cristoff | by Joel Pinckney

Campfire Stories: Tales from America’s National Parks | Dave Kyu and Ilyssa Kuy, eds. | by Ryder W. Miller

Beastie Boys Book | Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz | by Chris Martin

Five Plots | Erica Trabold | by Katharine Coldiron

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List |

James Mustich | by Rasoul Sorkhabi

FICTION REVIEWS

The Alan Burns Omnibus: Buster, Europe After the Rain, Celebrations, Babel | Alan Burns | by John Colburn

The Vortex | José Eustasio Rivera | by Douglas Messerli

The Novel of Ferrara | Giorgio Bassani | by John Toren

There There | Tommy Orange | by Mike Vangel

Using Life | Ahmen Naji | by Spencer Dew

Thank Your Lucky Stars | Sherrie Flick | by Erin Lewenauer

Electric Bananas | Mary Beach | by Jay Murphy

A Perfect Disharmony | Sébastien Brebel | by Erik Noonan

POETRY REVIEWS

The Möbius Strip Club of Grief | Bianca Stone | by George Longenecker

Misrepresented People: Poetic Responses to Trump’s America | María Isabel Alvarez and Dante Di Stefano, eds. | by John Bradley

So Far So Good: Final Poems 2014-2018 | Usula K. Le Guin

| by Eric Fishman

The Identity Thief | Derek Mong | by Allison Campbell

American Poets in the 21st Century: Poetics of Social Engagement |

Claudia Rankine and Michael Dowdy, eds. | by Julia Stein

crosslight for youngbird | Asiya Wadud | by Tyrone Williams

Divining Bones | Charlie Bondhus | by John Bonanni

Architecture of Dispersed Life: Selected Poetry | Pablo de Rokha | by John Bradley

We Are Hopelessly Small and Modern Birds | Sara Lefsyk

| by Linda Lown-Klein

COMICS REVIEWS

Berlin | Jason Lutes | by Greg Baldino

Twists of Fate | Paco Roca | by Jeff Alford

