Volume 24, Number 1, Spring 2019 (#93)
To purchase issue #93 using Paypal, click here.
INTERVIEWS
Kathleen Rooney: Gained In Translation | interviewed by Rachel Slotnick
Molly Gaudry: You Are Not Unloved | interviewed by Ashley Inguanta
Black Market Reads: Julian Randall | interviewed by Lissa Jones
Dan Beachy-Quick: The Middle Way | interviewed by Kate Aquilo
FEATURES
Miniature Books | by Richard Kostelanetz
Chapbooks in Review | edited by Mary Austen Speaker
24 Hours of Men | Lisa L. Moore | by Abriel Louise Young
The Damages of Morning | J. C. Todd | by Michael Jennings
Ideas Have No Smell | Paul Nougé, Paul Colinet, and
Louis Scutenaire | by Marcelline Delbecq
The Price of Our Clothes | Alison Morse | by Brian Good
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
PLUS:
NONFICTION REVIEWS
Starting from San Francisco: The Baby Beat Generation and the Second San Francisco Renaissance | Thomas Rain Crowe | by Joe Napora
A Sidecar Named Desire: Great Writers and the Booze that Stirred Them | Greg Clarke and Monte Beauchamp | by Paul Buhle
Night Moves | Jessica Harper | by Garin Cycholl
Lyric Multiples: Aspiration, Practice, Immanence, Migration | George Albon | by Patrick James Dunagan
False Calm: A Journey Through the Ghost Towns of Patagonia | María Sonia Cristoff | by Joel Pinckney
Campfire Stories: Tales from America’s National Parks | Dave Kyu and Ilyssa Kuy, eds. | by Ryder W. Miller
Beastie Boys Book | Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz | by Chris Martin
Five Plots | Erica Trabold | by Katharine Coldiron
1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List |
James Mustich | by Rasoul Sorkhabi
FICTION REVIEWS
The Alan Burns Omnibus: Buster, Europe After the Rain, Celebrations, Babel | Alan Burns | by John Colburn
The Vortex | José Eustasio Rivera | by Douglas Messerli
The Novel of Ferrara | Giorgio Bassani | by John Toren
There There | Tommy Orange | by Mike Vangel
Using Life | Ahmen Naji | by Spencer Dew
Thank Your Lucky Stars | Sherrie Flick | by Erin Lewenauer
Electric Bananas | Mary Beach | by Jay Murphy
A Perfect Disharmony | Sébastien Brebel | by Erik Noonan
POETRY REVIEWS
The Möbius Strip Club of Grief | Bianca Stone | by George Longenecker
Misrepresented People: Poetic Responses to Trump’s America | María Isabel Alvarez and Dante Di Stefano, eds. | by John Bradley
So Far So Good: Final Poems 2014-2018 | Usula K. Le Guin
| by Eric Fishman
The Identity Thief | Derek Mong | by Allison Campbell
American Poets in the 21st Century: Poetics of Social Engagement |
Claudia Rankine and Michael Dowdy, eds. | by Julia Stein
crosslight for youngbird | Asiya Wadud | by Tyrone Williams
Divining Bones | Charlie Bondhus | by John Bonanni
Architecture of Dispersed Life: Selected Poetry | Pablo de Rokha | by John Bradley
We Are Hopelessly Small and Modern Birds | Sara Lefsyk
| by Linda Lown-Klein
COMICS REVIEWS
Berlin | Jason Lutes | by Greg Baldino
Twists of Fate | Paco Roca | by Jeff Alford
