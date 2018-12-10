Volume 23, Number 4, Winter 2018 (#92)

To purchase issue #92 using Paypal, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Kate Schwehn: Object Lessons | interviewed by Molly Sutton Kiefer

Steve Dalachinsky: Poetry Should Always Be Moving | interviewed by Jim Feast

Melissa Scholes Young: An Unraveling of Stories | interviewed by Melissa Fraterrigo

FEATURES

Lawrence Ferlinghetti on the cusp of 100 | by Jonah Raskin

A Personal View: Harry Mulisch’s The Assault | by Dennis Barone

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

Widely Unavailable: But Is It Poetry? | Duane Ackerson, Ed. | by Richard Kostelanetz

Remembering Donald Hall: Trees of Eagle Pond Farm | by Jennifer van Alstyne

PLUS:

Cover art by Erica Williams:



NONFICTION REVIEWS

Don’t Hide the Madness: William S. Burroughs in Conversation with Allen Ginsberg | Steven Taylor, Ed. | by Christopher Luna

The Battle For Paradise: Puerto Rico Takes on the Disaster Capitalists | Naomi Klein | by Spencer Dew

The Big Picture: The Fight for the Future of Movies | Ben Fritz | by Ryder W. Miller

Dark Star Rising: Magick and Power in the Age of Trump | Gary Lachman | by Zack Kopp

Time Pieces: A Dublin Memoir | John Banville | by Daniel Picker

Notes From the Woodshed | Jack Whitten | by Patrick James Dunagan

Wasteland: The Great War and the Originas of Modern Horror | W. Scott Poole | by Chris Barsanti

FICTION REVIEWS

Eleanor or the Rejection of the Progress of Love | Anna Moschovakis | by Bethany Catlin

The Bottom of the Sky | Rodrigo Fresán | by E.J. Iannelli

The Diaries of Emilio Renzi: Formative Years | Ricardo Piglia | by Erik Noonan

Some Trick: Thirteen Stories | Helen DeWitt | by Chris Via

Trip Wires | Sandra Hunter | by Matthew Cheney

The Immigrant’s Refrigerator | Elena Georgiou | by George Longenecker

Bedeviled | Pat Matsueda | by Jackie Trytten

My Year of Rest and Relaxation | Ottessa Moshfegh | by Jeremiah Moriarty

The Fairy Tale Museum | Susannah M. Smith | by Laura Nicoara

White Elephants Dancing | Chaya Bhuvaneswar | by Katharine Coldiron

Mem | Bethany C. Morrow | by Rachael Nevins

POETRY REVIEWS

The Island Cycle: Fire Exit, Uncertainties, The Hexagon, Heart Thread, Calls | Robert Kelly | by Barbara Roether

Father’s on the Phone with the Flies | Herta Müller | by John Bradley

The Patron Saint of Cauliflower | Elizabeth Cohen | by Celia Bland

The Sexiest Man Alive | Amber Nelson | by Greg Bem

Richfield Poems | Trevor Simmons | by Matthew McGuire

Shell Game | Jordan Davis | by Henry Gould

Garage Elegies | Stephen Kessler | by Jonah Raskin

Ghost Opera | Mercedes Roffé | by Ruth Danon

Psychic Pirates | Kim Vodicka | by Greg Bem

Aardvark to Axolotl: Pictures from My Grandfather’s Dictionary | Karen Donovan | by Bethany Catlin

COMICS REVIEWS

The Communist Manifesto | Karl Marx & Friedrich Engels, adapted by Martin Rowson

Kafkaesque | Peter Kuper | by Paul Buhle

