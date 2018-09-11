Volume 23, Number 3, Fall 2018 (#91)

To purchase issue #91 using Paypal, click here.

INTERVIEWS:

Laura Catherine Brown and Ruth Danon: Innumerable Futures

Ed Sanders: Every Life is Fatal | by Paige Melin

Timothy Liu: Augur and Argue | by Brian Henry

Rodney Koeneke: The Moment of the Poem | by Norman Fischer

Features

The Hole in the Corner Man: Charles Bukowski as Outsider Artist | by Zack Kapp

Emanual Carnevali: A Voyage in Pagany | by Dennis Barone

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

PLUS:

Cover art by Erica Spitzer Rasmussen:

Nonfiction Reviews

Wrestling with the Devil: A Prison Memoir | Ngugi wa Thiong’o | by Matthew Cheney

Inseparable: The Original Siamese Twins and Their Rendezvous with American History | Yunte Huang | by Douglas Messerli

How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence | Michael Pollan | by Brooke Horvath

Red State Blues: Stories from Midwestern Life on the Left | Martha Bayne, ed. | by Chris Barsanti

This Radical Land: A Natural History of American Dissent | Daegan Miller | by Ryder W. Miller

Barracoon: The Story of the Last “Black Cargo” | Zora Neale Hurston | by David Wiley

Going Up the Country: When the Hippies, Dreamers, Freaks and Radicals Moved to Vermont | Yvonne Daley | by George Longenecker

I Liked You Better Before I Knew You So Well | James Allen Hall | by Jeremiah Moriarty

The Sacred Conspiracy: The Internal Papers of the Secret Society of Acéphale and Lectures to the College of Sociology | Georges Bataille, et al | by Stuart Kendall

FICTION/Drama Reviews

Gaudeamus: Let Us Rejoice | Richard | by Seth Rogoff

The Mad Patagonian | Javier Pedro Zabala | by Chris Via

The Mars Room | Rachel Kushner | by Ben Sloan

A Lucky Man | Jamel Brinkley | by Bret Farley

Whiskey & Ribbons | Leesa Cross-Smith | by Laura Eppinger

The Concrete | Daniel Abbott | by Benjamin Woodard

Girl from the North Country | Conor McPherson | by Justin Maxwell

Penitent | David Mamet | by Alan Berks

Comics Reviews

The Hookah Girl | Marguerite Dabaie | by Spencer Dew

Run For It | Marcelo D’Salete | by Steve Matuszak

The New World: Comics from Mauretania | Chris Reynolds | by Jeff Alford

Poetry Reviews

The Cold and the Rust | Emily Van Kley

Field Recordings | Russell Brakefield | by Kevin Carollo

Lake Michigan | David Borzutzky | by Garin Cycholl

Electric Arches | Eva L. Ewing | by Julia Stein

Monochords | Yannis Ritsos | by John Bradley

Greetings from Angelus | Gershom Scholem | by Richard Kostelanetz

The Eggshell Skull Rule | Amy Strauss Friedman | by Heidi Czerwiec

Smudgy and Lossy | John Myers | by Greg Bem

The Tender Between | Eve Luckring | by Robyn Maree Pickens

Desert | David Hinton | by George Longenecker

