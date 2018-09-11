Volume 23, Number 3, Fall 2018 (#91)
To purchase issue #91 using Paypal, click here.
INTERVIEWS:
Laura Catherine Brown and Ruth Danon: Innumerable Futures
Ed Sanders: Every Life is Fatal | by Paige Melin
Timothy Liu: Augur and Argue | by Brian Henry
Rodney Koeneke: The Moment of the Poem | by Norman Fischer
Features
The Hole in the Corner Man: Charles Bukowski as Outsider Artist | by Zack Kapp
Emanual Carnevali: A Voyage in Pagany | by Dennis Barone
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
PLUS:
Cover art by Erica Spitzer Rasmussen:
Nonfiction Reviews
Wrestling with the Devil: A Prison Memoir | Ngugi wa Thiong’o | by Matthew Cheney
Inseparable: The Original Siamese Twins and Their Rendezvous with American History | Yunte Huang | by Douglas Messerli
How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence | Michael Pollan | by Brooke Horvath
Red State Blues: Stories from Midwestern Life on the Left | Martha Bayne, ed. | by Chris Barsanti
This Radical Land: A Natural History of American Dissent | Daegan Miller | by Ryder W. Miller
Barracoon: The Story of the Last “Black Cargo” | Zora Neale Hurston | by David Wiley
Going Up the Country: When the Hippies, Dreamers, Freaks and Radicals Moved to Vermont | Yvonne Daley | by George Longenecker
I Liked You Better Before I Knew You So Well | James Allen Hall | by Jeremiah Moriarty
The Sacred Conspiracy: The Internal Papers of the Secret Society of Acéphale and Lectures to the College of Sociology | Georges Bataille, et al | by Stuart Kendall
FICTION/Drama Reviews
Gaudeamus: Let Us Rejoice | Richard | by Seth Rogoff
The Mad Patagonian | Javier Pedro Zabala | by Chris Via
The Mars Room | Rachel Kushner | by Ben Sloan
A Lucky Man | Jamel Brinkley | by Bret Farley
Whiskey & Ribbons | Leesa Cross-Smith | by Laura Eppinger
The Concrete | Daniel Abbott | by Benjamin Woodard
Girl from the North Country | Conor McPherson | by Justin Maxwell
Penitent | David Mamet | by Alan Berks
Comics Reviews
The Hookah Girl | Marguerite Dabaie | by Spencer Dew
Run For It | Marcelo D’Salete | by Steve Matuszak
The New World: Comics from Mauretania | Chris Reynolds | by Jeff Alford
Poetry Reviews
The Cold and the Rust | Emily Van Kley
Field Recordings | Russell Brakefield | by Kevin Carollo
Lake Michigan | David Borzutzky | by Garin Cycholl
Electric Arches | Eva L. Ewing | by Julia Stein
Monochords | Yannis Ritsos | by John Bradley
Greetings from Angelus | Gershom Scholem | by Richard Kostelanetz
The Eggshell Skull Rule | Amy Strauss Friedman | by Heidi Czerwiec
Smudgy and Lossy | John Myers | by Greg Bem
The Tender Between | Eve Luckring | by Robyn Maree Pickens
Desert | David Hinton | by George Longenecker
To purchase issue #91 using Paypal, click here.
Rain Taxi Print Edition, Vol. 23 No. 3, Fall 2018 (#91) | © Rain Taxi, Inc. 2018