Volume 23, Number 2, Summer 2018 (#90)

To purchase issue #90 using Paypal, click here.

INTERVIEWS:

Melissa Fraterrigo: How People Become Ghosts | interviewed by Steven Wingate

Elizabeth Byrne: Grave Reckoning | interviewed by Jenn Mar

Jordan Rothacker & Jorge Armenteros: The Guided Dream | A Conversation

Katie Willingham: Disambiguating Poetry | interviewed by Graham Sutherland

FEATURES

Abandon All Expectations: An Afterword for the Re-release of Ascher/Straus’s The Other Planet | by Stephen Beachey

On Expanded Publishing | by Richard Kostelanetz

Celebrating the Classics: Jurgen, a Comedy of Justice | by Ryder W. Miller

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

PLUS:

Cover art by Yuta Uchida:



NONFICTION REVIEWS

The Collected Letters of Charles Olson and J. H. Prynne | Ryan Dobran, ed.

An Open Map: The Correspondence of Robert Duncan and Charles Olson | Robert J.

Bertholf, Dale M. Smith eds.

Imagining Persons: Robert Duncan’s Lectures on Charles Olson | edited by Robert J.

Bertholf, Dale M. Smith eds. | by Patrick Dunagan

Jonathan Williams: The Lord of Orchards | Jeffery Beam, Richard Owens, eds. | by Thomas Crowe

In the Days of Rain: A Daughter, a Father, a Cult | Rebecca Stott | by Spencer Dew

The Correspondence of Hannah Arendt and Gershom Scholem | edited by Marie Luise Knott | by W.C. Bamberger

Contemporary American Memoirs in Action: How to Do Things with Memoir | Jane Danielewicz | by Scott F. Parker

Lenin: The Man, the Dictator, and the Master of Terror | Victor Sebestyen | by Brooke Horvath

Genius and Discovery: Five Historical Miniatures | Stefan Zweig

Triumph and Disaster: Five Historical Miniatures | Stefan Zweig | by John Toren

FICTION REVIEWS

The Farm | Héctor Abad | by Nathaniel Popkin

Swallowing Mercury | Wioletta Greg | by Micah Winters

Dispatches from Moments of Calm | Alexander Kluge & Gerhard Richter

December | Alexander Kluge & Gerhard Richter | by Joel Hernandez

Paris by the Book | Liam Callanan | by Erin Lewenauer

Asymmetry | Lisa Halliday | by Gregory Chase

theMystery.doc | Matthew McIntosh | by Chris Via

The Overstory | Richard Powers | by Allan Vorda

POETRY REVIEWS

Bullets into Bells: Poets & Citizens Respond to Gun Violence | Brian Clements, Alexandra Teague, Dean Rader, eds. | by John Bradley

Lunar Inheritance | Lachlan Brown | by Robert Wood

Blue Guide | Lee Briccetti | by Scott Hightower

Cherokee Road Kill | Celia Bland | by William Doreski

Yaviza | Roberto Harrison | by Garin Cycholl

Into English: Poems, Translations, Commentaries | Martha Collins, Kevin Prufer, eds. | by John Bradley

Hunger | Judy Jordan | by Carl Rogers

Noirmania | JoAnna Novak | by Ken L. Walker

Suture | Simone Muench, Dean Rader | by Dina Pinner

COMICS REVIEW

Puerto Rico Strong: A Comics Anthology Supporting Puerto Rico Disaster and Recovery | Marco Lopez, Desiree Rodriguez, Hazel Newlevant, Derik Ruiz, Neil Schwartz, eds. | by Spencer Dew

To purchase issue #90 using Paypal, click here.

Rain Taxi Print Edition, Vol. 23 No. 2, Summer 2018 (#90) | © Rain Taxi, Inc. 2018