Volume 23, Number 2, Summer 2018 (#90)
INTERVIEWS:
Melissa Fraterrigo: How People Become Ghosts | interviewed by Steven Wingate
Elizabeth Byrne: Grave Reckoning | interviewed by Jenn Mar
Jordan Rothacker & Jorge Armenteros: The Guided Dream | A Conversation
Katie Willingham: Disambiguating Poetry | interviewed by Graham Sutherland
FEATURES
Abandon All Expectations: An Afterword for the Re-release of Ascher/Straus’s The Other Planet | by Stephen Beachey
On Expanded Publishing | by Richard Kostelanetz
Celebrating the Classics: Jurgen, a Comedy of Justice | by Ryder W. Miller
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
PLUS:
Cover art by Yuta Uchida:
NONFICTION REVIEWS
The Collected Letters of Charles Olson and J. H. Prynne | Ryan Dobran, ed.
An Open Map: The Correspondence of Robert Duncan and Charles Olson | Robert J.
Bertholf, Dale M. Smith eds.
Imagining Persons: Robert Duncan’s Lectures on Charles Olson | edited by Robert J.
Bertholf, Dale M. Smith eds. | by Patrick Dunagan
Jonathan Williams: The Lord of Orchards | Jeffery Beam, Richard Owens, eds. | by Thomas Crowe
In the Days of Rain: A Daughter, a Father, a Cult | Rebecca Stott | by Spencer Dew
The Correspondence of Hannah Arendt and Gershom Scholem | edited by Marie Luise Knott | by W.C. Bamberger
Contemporary American Memoirs in Action: How to Do Things with Memoir | Jane Danielewicz | by Scott F. Parker
Lenin: The Man, the Dictator, and the Master of Terror | Victor Sebestyen | by Brooke Horvath
Genius and Discovery: Five Historical Miniatures | Stefan Zweig
Triumph and Disaster: Five Historical Miniatures | Stefan Zweig | by John Toren
FICTION REVIEWS
The Farm | Héctor Abad | by Nathaniel Popkin
Swallowing Mercury | Wioletta Greg | by Micah Winters
Dispatches from Moments of Calm | Alexander Kluge & Gerhard Richter
December | Alexander Kluge & Gerhard Richter | by Joel Hernandez
Paris by the Book | Liam Callanan | by Erin Lewenauer
Asymmetry | Lisa Halliday | by Gregory Chase
theMystery.doc | Matthew McIntosh | by Chris Via
The Overstory | Richard Powers | by Allan Vorda
POETRY REVIEWS
Bullets into Bells: Poets & Citizens Respond to Gun Violence | Brian Clements, Alexandra Teague, Dean Rader, eds. | by John Bradley
Lunar Inheritance | Lachlan Brown | by Robert Wood
Blue Guide | Lee Briccetti | by Scott Hightower
Cherokee Road Kill | Celia Bland | by William Doreski
Yaviza | Roberto Harrison | by Garin Cycholl
Into English: Poems, Translations, Commentaries | Martha Collins, Kevin Prufer, eds. | by John Bradley
Hunger | Judy Jordan | by Carl Rogers
Noirmania | JoAnna Novak | by Ken L. Walker
Suture | Simone Muench, Dean Rader | by Dina Pinner
COMICS REVIEW
Puerto Rico Strong: A Comics Anthology Supporting Puerto Rico Disaster and Recovery | Marco Lopez, Desiree Rodriguez, Hazel Newlevant, Derik Ruiz, Neil Schwartz, eds. | by Spencer Dew
