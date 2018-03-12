Volume 23, Number 1, Spring 2018 (#89)

INTERVIEWS:

Francis McCue: Living in Remains | interviewed by Jesse Freedman

Dan Gerber: Blotting Out the Self | interviewed by Z. G. Tomaszewski

FEATURES

Billy Childish and Knut Hamsun: Fantastic Biography | by Zack Kopp

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

On First Looking into Wilson's Homer: talking with translator Emily Wilson | by David Wiley

PLUS:

POETRY REVIEWS

Iron Moon: An Anthology of Chinese Migrant Worker Poetry | edited by Qin Xiaoyu | by John Bradley

Floating Tales | Jeff Friedman | by Celia Bland

For Girls Forged by Lightning | Molly Fuller | by Matthew Duffus

Magdalene | Marie Howe | by Edward A. Dougherty

You Envelop Me | Laynie Browne | by Joanie Elian

Aletheia | Andrea Applebee | by Erin Lewenauer

The Essential W. S. Merwin | W. S. Merwin | by Mike Dillon

Personal Science | Lillian-Yvonne Bertram | by Jeremiah Moriarty

Calling A Wolf A Wolf | Kaveh Akbar | by Timothy Duffy

Lessons | Joel Oppenheimer | by M. G. Stephens

Paradiso | Dante Alighieri | by Denise Low

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Acker | Douglas A. Martin | by Spencer Dew

After Kathy Acker | Chris Kraus | by Greg Baldino

"Do You Have A Band?" Poetry and Punk Rock in New York City | Daniel Kane | by Christopher Luna

Why Poetry | Matthew Zapruder | by Henry Gould

Do We Need Economic Inequality? | Danny Dorling | by M. Lock Swingen

Fantasyland: How America Went Haywire: a 500-Year History | Kurt Andersen | by Brooke Horvath

At The Strangers' Gate: Arrivals in New York | Adam Gopnik | by John Toren

Everything I Needed to Know I Learned in the Twilight Zone: A Fifth-Dimensional Guide to Life | Mark Dawidziak | by Ryder W. Miller

FICTION REVIEWS

Dirt Road | James Kelman | by Carolyn Kuebler

The World Goes On | László Krasznahorkai | by Peter Grandbois

A Separation | Katie Kitamura | by Michael Workman

Global Dystopias | edited by Junot Díaz | by Erik Noonan

Radio Free Vermont | Bill McKibben | by George Longenecker

My Heart Hemmed In | Marie NDiaye | by Josh Cook

The Neighborhood | Mario Vargas Llosa | by Lori Feathers

Scar | Sara Mesa | by Greg Bem

Malagesh | Joey Comeau | by Samuel DiBella

COMICS REVIEWS

The Green Hand | Nicole Claveloux | by Jeff Alford

