Volume 23, Number 1, Spring 2018 (#89)
To purchase issue #88 using Paypal, click here.
INTERVIEWS:
Francis McCue: Living in Remains | interviewed by Jesse Freedman
Dan Gerber: Blotting Out the Self | interviewed by Z. G. Tomaszewski
FEATURES
Billy Childish and Knut Hamsun: Fantastic Biography | by Zack Kopp
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
On First Looking into Wilson's Homer: talking with translator Emily Wilson | by David Wiley
PLUS:
POETRY REVIEWS
Iron Moon: An Anthology of Chinese Migrant Worker Poetry | edited by Qin Xiaoyu | by John Bradley
Floating Tales | Jeff Friedman | by Celia Bland
For Girls Forged by Lightning | Molly Fuller | by Matthew Duffus
Magdalene | Marie Howe | by Edward A. Dougherty
You Envelop Me | Laynie Browne | by Joanie Elian
Aletheia | Andrea Applebee | by Erin Lewenauer
The Essential W. S. Merwin | W. S. Merwin | by Mike Dillon
Personal Science | Lillian-Yvonne Bertram | by Jeremiah Moriarty
Calling A Wolf A Wolf | Kaveh Akbar | by Timothy Duffy
Lessons | Joel Oppenheimer | by M. G. Stephens
Paradiso | Dante Alighieri | by Denise Low
NONFICTION REVIEWS
Acker | Douglas A. Martin | by Spencer Dew
After Kathy Acker | Chris Kraus | by Greg Baldino
"Do You Have A Band?" Poetry and Punk Rock in New York City | Daniel Kane | by Christopher Luna
Why Poetry | Matthew Zapruder | by Henry Gould
Do We Need Economic Inequality? | Danny Dorling | by M. Lock Swingen
Fantasyland: How America Went Haywire: a 500-Year History | Kurt Andersen | by Brooke Horvath
At The Strangers' Gate: Arrivals in New York | Adam Gopnik | by John Toren
Everything I Needed to Know I Learned in the Twilight Zone: A Fifth-Dimensional Guide to Life | Mark Dawidziak | by Ryder W. Miller
FICTION REVIEWS
Dirt Road | James Kelman | by Carolyn Kuebler
The World Goes On | László Krasznahorkai | by Peter Grandbois
A Separation | Katie Kitamura | by Michael Workman
Global Dystopias | edited by Junot Díaz | by Erik Noonan
Radio Free Vermont | Bill McKibben | by George Longenecker
My Heart Hemmed In | Marie NDiaye | by Josh Cook
The Neighborhood | Mario Vargas Llosa | by Lori Feathers
Scar | Sara Mesa | by Greg Bem
Malagesh | Joey Comeau | by Samuel DiBella
COMICS REVIEWS
The Green Hand | Nicole Claveloux | by Jeff Alford
To purchase issue #88 using Paypal, click here.
Rain Taxi Print Edition, Vol. 23 No. 1, Spring 2018 (#89) | © Rain Taxi, Inc. 2018