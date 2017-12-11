Volume 22, Number 4, Winter 2017 (#88)

To purchase issue #88 using Paypal, click here.

JOHN ASHBERY, 1927–2017:

John Ashbery & David Kermani | interviewed by Eric Lorberer

Lunch with John | by Thomas Devaney

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

INTERVIEWS:

Tatiana Ryckman: Love makes us all equally stupid. | interviewed by Caitlyn Renee Miller

A. C. Burch: The Act of Writing Itself | interviewed by Mari Carlson

FEATURES

Benjamin De Casseres: The Forgotten Critic | by Richard Kostelanetz

Claudia Savage: Immersed in the Elements | by Christopher Luna

Eugenio Montale’s Mottetti: A Brief Essay | by Dennis Barone

Behind the Scenes with Neal Cassady’s Son from Denver and Jim Morrison’s Brother-in-Law from Liverpool | by Zack Kopp

PLUS:

NONFICTION REVIEWS:

Tracks Along the Left Coast: Jaime de Angulo & Pacific Coast Culture | Andrew Schelling | by Patrick James Dunagan

Tell Me How It Ends: An Essay in Forty Questions | Valeria Luiselli | by Will Braun

Great Plains Bison | Dan O’Brien | by Alex Starace

The World Broken In Two: Virginia Woolf, T.S. Eliot, D.H. Lawrence, E.M. Forster, and The Year That Changed Literature | Bill Goldstein | by Matthew Cheney

Autumn | Karl Ove Knausgaard | by Mark Gustafson

Mozart’s Starling | Lyanda Lynn Haupt | by Ryder W. Miller

The Bettencourt Affair: The World’s Richest Woman and the Scandal That Rocked Paris | Tom Sancton | by Douglas Messerli

FICTION REVIEWS

Forest Dark | Nicole Krauss | by Elizabeth de Cleyre

Moonbath | Yanick Lahens | by Bronwyn Averett

Rapture | Iliazd | by M. Kasper

Sweetbitter | Stephanie Danler | by Rachel Keranen

Goodbye, Vitamin | Rachel Khong | by Jenn Mar

Games & Stunts | Albert Mobilio | by Douglas Messerli

Veer | Kim Chinquee | by Ralph Pennel

Milena, Or the Most Beautiful Femur in the World | Jorge Zepeda Patterson | by Garin Cycholl

POETRY REVIEWS

Hallowed: New and Selected Poems | Patricia Fargnoli | by Janet McCann

The If Borderlands: Collected Poems | Elise Partridge | by Anshuman Mody

The Wilds of Poetry: Adventures in Mind and Landscape | David Hinton | by George Longenecker

How To Get Over | t’ai freedom ford | by Julia Stein

Reaper | Jill McDonough | by John Bradley

Dazzle Shipes | Jamie Sharpe | by Greg Bem

Map to the Stars | Adrian Matejka | by Jonathan Maule

Heart In A Jar | Kathleen McGookey | by David Nilsen

Roads Taken: Contemporary Vermont Poetry | Sydney Lea & Chard DeNiord, eds. | by George Longenecker

Whereas | Layli Long Soldier | by Matthew Pincus

I Know Your Kind | William Brewer | by Jackson Holbert

Chapbooks in Review | edited & designed by Mary Austin Speaker

Boys Quarter | Chukwuma Ndulue | by Ashleigh Lambert

Reset North America to Default Settings |

Richard Wehrenberg, Jr. | by MC Hyland

Flower Wars | Nico Amodar | by Ashleigh Lambert

Yes & What Happens | Hailey Higdon | by MC Hyland

ART & COMICS REVIEWS

The Stampographer | Vincent Sardon | by Scott Helmes

To Have & To Hold | Graham Chaffee | by Jeff Alford

Beowulf | Santiago García & David Rubín | by John Eisley

To purchase issue #88 using Paypal, click here.

Rain Taxi Print Edition, Vol. 22 No. 4, Winter 2017 (#88) | © Rain Taxi, Inc. 2017-2018