Volume 22, Number 4, Winter 2017 (#88)
To purchase issue #88 using Paypal, click here.
JOHN ASHBERY, 1927–2017:
John Ashbery & David Kermani | interviewed by Eric Lorberer
Lunch with John | by Thomas Devaney
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
INTERVIEWS:
Tatiana Ryckman: Love makes us all equally stupid. | interviewed by Caitlyn Renee Miller
A. C. Burch: The Act of Writing Itself | interviewed by Mari Carlson
FEATURES
Benjamin De Casseres: The Forgotten Critic | by Richard Kostelanetz
Claudia Savage: Immersed in the Elements | by Christopher Luna
Eugenio Montale’s Mottetti: A Brief Essay | by Dennis Barone
Behind the Scenes with Neal Cassady’s Son from Denver and Jim Morrison’s Brother-in-Law from Liverpool | by Zack Kopp
PLUS:
NONFICTION REVIEWS:
Tracks Along the Left Coast: Jaime de Angulo & Pacific Coast Culture | Andrew Schelling | by Patrick James Dunagan
Tell Me How It Ends: An Essay in Forty Questions | Valeria Luiselli | by Will Braun
Great Plains Bison | Dan O’Brien | by Alex Starace
The World Broken In Two: Virginia Woolf, T.S. Eliot, D.H. Lawrence, E.M. Forster, and The Year That Changed Literature | Bill Goldstein | by Matthew Cheney
Autumn | Karl Ove Knausgaard | by Mark Gustafson
Mozart’s Starling | Lyanda Lynn Haupt | by Ryder W. Miller
The Bettencourt Affair: The World’s Richest Woman and the Scandal That Rocked Paris | Tom Sancton | by Douglas Messerli
FICTION REVIEWS
Forest Dark | Nicole Krauss | by Elizabeth de Cleyre
Moonbath | Yanick Lahens | by Bronwyn Averett
Rapture | Iliazd | by M. Kasper
Sweetbitter | Stephanie Danler | by Rachel Keranen
Goodbye, Vitamin | Rachel Khong | by Jenn Mar
Games & Stunts | Albert Mobilio | by Douglas Messerli
Veer | Kim Chinquee | by Ralph Pennel
Milena, Or the Most Beautiful Femur in the World | Jorge Zepeda Patterson | by Garin Cycholl
POETRY REVIEWS
Hallowed: New and Selected Poems | Patricia Fargnoli | by Janet McCann
The If Borderlands: Collected Poems | Elise Partridge | by Anshuman Mody
The Wilds of Poetry: Adventures in Mind and Landscape | David Hinton | by George Longenecker
How To Get Over | t’ai freedom ford | by Julia Stein
Reaper | Jill McDonough | by John Bradley
Dazzle Shipes | Jamie Sharpe | by Greg Bem
Map to the Stars | Adrian Matejka | by Jonathan Maule
Heart In A Jar | Kathleen McGookey | by David Nilsen
Roads Taken: Contemporary Vermont Poetry | Sydney Lea & Chard DeNiord, eds. | by George Longenecker
Whereas | Layli Long Soldier | by Matthew Pincus
I Know Your Kind | William Brewer | by Jackson Holbert
Chapbooks in Review | edited & designed by Mary Austin Speaker
Boys Quarter | Chukwuma Ndulue | by Ashleigh Lambert
Reset North America to Default Settings |
Richard Wehrenberg, Jr. | by MC Hyland
Flower Wars | Nico Amodar | by Ashleigh Lambert
Yes & What Happens | Hailey Higdon | by MC Hyland
ART & COMICS REVIEWS
The Stampographer | Vincent Sardon | by Scott Helmes
To Have & To Hold | Graham Chaffee | by Jeff Alford
Beowulf | Santiago García & David Rubín | by John Eisley
