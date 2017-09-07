Volume 22, Number 3, Fall 2017 (#87)

INTERVIEWS

Tom Rademacher: Driving into the Fire | by Molly Sutton Kiefer

Gabrielle Bell: “I do try to give people souls” | by Kevin Huizenga

FEATURES

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

Ursule Molinaro: The Fallacy of Identity | by Ben Shields

Vivid Particularity: Four New Asemic Books | by Jeff Hanson

Works and Interviews | Michael Jacobson

Unknown Messages | Spencer Selby

zinc zanc zunc | Rosaire Appel

Codex Abyssus | Volodymyr Bilyk

Remembering Jack Collom (1931–2017) | by Elizabeth Robinson

Remembering Burton Watson (1925–2017) | by James P. Lenfestey

PLUS:

NONFICTION REVIEWS

What is Poetry? (Just Kidding, I Know You Know): Interviews from the Poetry Project Newsletter (1983–2009) | Anselm Berrigan, ed. | by Patrick James Dunagan

Interweavings: Creative Nonfiction | Carol Smallwood | by Ronald Primeau

Little Magazine, World Form | Eric Bulson | by Matthew Cheney

Demand the Impossible! A Radical Manifesto | Bill Ayers | by Michael Workman

In Praise of Litigation | Alexandra Lahav | by Spencer Dew

Certain Relevant Passages | Joe Manning | by Micah Winters

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry | Neil deGrasse Tyson | by Ryder W. Miller

Sirens | Joshua Mohr | by Chad Parmenter

Quaestiones Perversas | Betriz E. Balanta & Mary Walling Blackburn | by Jeff Alford

Hitler’s American Model: The United States and the Making of Nazi Race Law | James Q. Whitman | by Michael Workman

FICTION REVIEWS

The Shape of Bones | Daniel Galera | by Chris Barsanti

The Teeth of the Comb | Osama Alomar | by John Bradley

Florence in Ecstasy | Jessie Chaffee | by Lizzie Klaesges

Fire. | Elizabeth Hand | by George Longenecker

Literally Show Me A Healthy Person | Darcie Wilder | Meghan Daly

We Could’ve Been Happy | Keith Lesmeister | by Bret Farley

Prosopopoeia | Farid Tali | by Abby Burns

The Drop Edge of Yonder | Rudolph Wurlitzer | by Garin Cycholl

POETRY & AUDIO REVIEWS

Aloha/irish trees | Eileen Myles | by Semina Cooper

Conflation | Rae Armantrout | by Semina Cooper

The Conference of the Birds | Attar | by David Wiley

Surge | Opal C. McCarthy | by Heidi Czerwiec

Complete Poems of Richard Elman 1955–1997 | Richard Elman | by M. G. Stephens

Madwoman | Shara McCallum | by Jennifer van Alstyne

The Diary of Kaspar Hauser | Paolo Febbrato | by Robert Zaller

Cutting Room | Jessica de Koninck | by Sharon Tracey

Lowly | Alan Felsenthal | by Daniel Moysaenko

Bronzeville at Night: 1949 | Vida Cross | by Ian Bodkin

Power Ballads | Garrett Caples | by Chris Oakley

The Virginia State Colony for Epileptics and Feebleminded | Molly McCully Brown | by John Bradley

Lion Brothers | Leona Sevick | by Ruth Chasek

COMICS REVIEW

You & a Bike & a Road | Eleanor Davis | by Steve Matuszak

