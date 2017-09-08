Volume 22, Number 2, Summer 2017 (#86)

To purchase issue #85 using Paypal, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Mary Troy: Fluidity of Time | by Ryan Krull

Denise Duhamel: Feminism and Other Isms | by Allison Campbell

FEATURES REVIEWS

On The Islands: Ten Books Toward a Better Understanding of Hawaii | by Mike Dillon

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

Remembering Joanne Kyger (1934-2017) | by Jonah Raskin

PLUS:

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Total Chaos: The Story of the Stooges As Told by Iggy Pop | Jeff Gold | by Maria Damon

Robert Lowell: Setting the River on Fire: A Study of Genius, Mania, and Character | Kay Redfield Jamison | by Brooke Horvath

Tell Me If You’re Lying | Sarah Sweeney | by Kenny Torrella

Romanian Notebook | Cyrus Console | by Jenn Mar

The History of the Future: American Essays | Edward McPherson | by Kasey McKee

The New Midwest: A Guide to Contemporary Fiction of the Great Lakes, Great Plains, and Rust Belt | Mark Athitakis | by Garin Cycholl

Not A Place On Any Map | Alexis Paige | by George Longenecker

Everybody Behaves Badly: The True Story Behind Hemingway’s Masterpiece The Sun Also Rises | Lesley M. M. Blume | by Ryder W. Miller

Blood Too Bright: Floyd Dell Remembers Edna St. Vincent Millay | Jerri Dell | by Paul Buhle

FICTION & DRAMA REVIEWS

Huck Out West | Robert Coover | by Ben Sloan

Mexico | Josh Barkan | by Adam Conner

Void Star | Zachary Mason | by Kelsey R. Taylor

Our Dolphin | Joel Allegretti | by Trenary Hall

Wicked Weeds | Pedro Cabiya | by Peter Grandbois

St. Patrick’s Day: Another Day in Dublin | Thomas McGonigle | by Douglas Messerli

Me Against The World | Kazufumi Shiraishi | by Erik Noonan

2084: The End of the World | Boualem Sansal | by Mari Carlson

The Long Dry | Cynan Jones | by Bethany Bendtsen

Russian Absurd: Selected Writings | Daniil Kharms | by C. Mehrl Bennett

Exit, Pursued | Dalton Day | by John Bradley

POETRY REVIEWS

Galaxy of Love | Gerald Stern | by Warren Woessner

Hagar Poems | Mohja Kahf | by Julia Stein

Morning, Paramin | Derek Walcott & Peter Doig | by Florian Gargaillo

Field Guide to the End of the World | Jeannine Hall Gailey | by Sarah Liu

Radiant Action | Matt Hart | by Laura Winton

Abandoned Angel | Burt Kimmelman | by M. G. Stephens

Spiral Staircase: Collected Poems | Hirato Renkichi | by John Bradley

Into The Cycloram a | Annie Kim | by Jennifer van Alstyne

Description of a Flash of Cobalt Blue | Jorge Esquinca | by Kelsi Vanada

after projects the resound | Kimberly Alidio | by Greg Bem

COMICS & ART REVIEWS

Trump: The Complete Collection Essential Kurtzman, Volume Two | Harvey Kurtzman, et al. | by Paul Buhle

Mooncop | Tom Gauld | by Steve Matuszak

A Humument: A Treated Victorian Novel | Tom Phillips | by Richard Kostelanetz

Rain Taxi Print Edition, Vol. 22 No. 2, Summer 2017 (#86) | © Rain Taxi, Inc. 2017