Volume 22, Number 2, Summer 2017 (#86)

INTERVIEWS
Mary Troy: Fluidity of Time | by Ryan Krull
Denise Duhamel: Feminism and Other Isms | by Allison Campbell
FEATURES REVIEWS
On The Islands: Ten Books Toward a Better Understanding of Hawaii | by Mike Dillon
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
Remembering Joanne Kyger (1934-2017) | by Jonah Raskin
PLUS:
NONFICTION REVIEWS
Total Chaos: The Story of the Stooges As Told by Iggy Pop | Jeff Gold | by Maria Damon
Robert Lowell: Setting the River on Fire: A Study of Genius, Mania, and Character | Kay Redfield Jamison | by Brooke Horvath
Tell Me If You’re Lying | Sarah Sweeney | by Kenny Torrella
Romanian Notebook | Cyrus Console | by Jenn Mar
The History of the Future: American Essays | Edward McPherson | by Kasey McKee
The New Midwest: A Guide to Contemporary Fiction of the Great Lakes, Great Plains, and Rust Belt | Mark Athitakis | by Garin Cycholl
Not A Place On Any Map | Alexis Paige | by George Longenecker
Everybody Behaves Badly: The True Story Behind Hemingway’s Masterpiece The Sun Also Rises | Lesley M. M. Blume | by Ryder W. Miller
Blood Too Bright: Floyd Dell Remembers Edna St. Vincent Millay | Jerri Dell | by Paul Buhle
FICTION & DRAMA REVIEWS
Huck Out West | Robert Coover | by Ben Sloan
Mexico | Josh Barkan | by Adam Conner
Void Star | Zachary Mason | by Kelsey R. Taylor
Our Dolphin | Joel Allegretti | by Trenary Hall
Wicked Weeds | Pedro Cabiya | by Peter Grandbois
St. Patrick’s Day: Another Day in Dublin | Thomas McGonigle | by Douglas Messerli
Me Against The World | Kazufumi Shiraishi | by Erik Noonan
2084: The End of the World | Boualem Sansal | by Mari Carlson
The Long Dry | Cynan Jones | by Bethany Bendtsen
Russian Absurd: Selected Writings | Daniil Kharms | by C. Mehrl Bennett
Exit, Pursued | Dalton Day | by John Bradley
POETRY REVIEWS
Galaxy of Love | Gerald Stern | by Warren Woessner
Hagar Poems | Mohja Kahf | by Julia Stein
Morning, Paramin | Derek Walcott & Peter Doig | by Florian Gargaillo
Field Guide to the End of the World | Jeannine Hall Gailey | by Sarah Liu
Radiant Action | Matt Hart | by Laura Winton
Abandoned Angel | Burt Kimmelman | by M. G. Stephens
Spiral Staircase: Collected Poems | Hirato Renkichi | by John Bradley
Into The Cycloram a | Annie Kim | by Jennifer van Alstyne
Description of a Flash of Cobalt Blue | Jorge Esquinca | by Kelsi Vanada
after projects the resound | Kimberly Alidio | by Greg Bem
COMICS & ART REVIEWS
Trump: The Complete Collection Essential Kurtzman, Volume Two | Harvey Kurtzman, et al. | by Paul Buhle
Mooncop | Tom Gauld | by Steve Matuszak
A Humument: A Treated Victorian Novel | Tom Phillips | by Richard Kostelanetz
