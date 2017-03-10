Volume 22, Number 1, Spring 2017 (#85)

INTERVIEWS

Sanderia Faye: A Journey from Innocence to Experience | interviewed by Jacob Singer

Stephanie Wilbur Ash: Small Town Sinister | interviewed by Alex Kies

Lance Olsen: Wildly Diverse Explosions Occur | interviewed by Justin Chandler, Erin Jamieson, Sammani Perera, Carly Plank, Isaac Pickell, and transcribed by Carly Plank

FEATURES

The Leonardo of the Assemblagists: The Uncategorizable Work of Bruce Conner | by Patrick James Dunagan

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

Eager Magic: Tales of Magic by Edward Eager | by Susann Cokal

Chapbooks in Review | edited & designed by Mary Austin Speaker

Hymn: An Ovulation | Mel Coyle & Jenn Marie Nunes | by MC Hyland

Sad Girl Poems | Christopher Soto | by Mary Austin Speaker

Restored Mural for Orlando | Roy Guzman | by Chris Martin

Propriedades Vigilades (Monitored Properties) | Florencia Castellano | by Mary Austin Speaker

Plus:

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Shakespeare and Company, Paris: A History of the Rag & Bone Shop of the Heart | Krista Halvorson, ed. | by David Wiley

Life Breaks In: A Mood Almanack | Mary Cappello | by John Toren

Krazy: George Herriman, A Life in Black and White | Michael Tisserand | by Calista Mcrae

The Nordic Theory of Everything: In Search of a Better Life | Anu Partanen | by Poul Houe

The Pig: in Poetic, Mythological, and Moral-Historical Perspective | Oskar Panizza | by M. Kasper

Dorothy Day and the Catholic Worker: The Miracle of Our Continuance | Dorothy Day and Vivian Cherry | by Maria Januzzi

Calamaties | Renee Gladman | by Jenn Mar

The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries From A Secret World | Peter Wohlleben | by John Toren

Manifold Nature | John Burroughs and the North American Review | John Burroughs | by Chris Highland

FICTION REVIEWS

One Of Us Is Sleeping | Josefine Klougart | by Jeff Bursey

Hag-Seed | Margaret Atwood | by Julia Stein

Love Letter in Cuneiform | Tomas Zmeskal | by Rick Henry

The Trespasser | Tana French | by Erin Lewenauer

Counternarratives: Stories and Novellas | John Keene | by Miranda Mellis

The Waiting Room | Leah Kaminsky | by Amanda Fields

Exile on Bridge Street | Eamon Loingsigh | by Sebastian Altierri

I Am Providence | Nick Mamatas | by Ryder W. Miller

POETRY REVIEWS

Gap Gardening | Rosemarie Waldrop | by Kevin Carollo

Selected Poems | Keith Waldrop | by Kevin Carollo

Written in the Dark: Five Poets in the Siege of Leningrad | Gennady Gor, Dmitry Maksimov, Sergey Rudakov, Vladimir Sterligov, Pavel Zaltsman | by John Bradley

Whereso | Karen Volkman | by Cindra Halm

The Ratio of Reason to Magic | Norman Finkelstein | by M. G. Stephens

Blackacre | Monica Youn | by Benjamin Voigt

god’s breath hovering across the waters | Henry Israeli | by Hannah Dow

Falling Ill | C. K. Williams | by Vincent Francone

Four Reincarnations | Max Ritvo | by Jeremiah Morarty

Luminous Spaces: Selected Poems & Journals | Olav H. Hauge | by Peter McDonald

COMICS REVIEWS

Brighter Than You Think: Ten Short Works by Alan Moore with Essays by Marc Sobel | Alan Moore & Marc Sobel | by John Pistelli

Queer: A Graphic History | Meg-John Barker | by Jeremiah Moriarty

