Volume 22, Number 1, Spring 2017 (#85)
To purchase issue #85 using Paypal, click here.
INTERVIEWS
Sanderia Faye: A Journey from Innocence to Experience | interviewed by Jacob Singer
Stephanie Wilbur Ash: Small Town Sinister | interviewed by Alex Kies
Lance Olsen: Wildly Diverse Explosions Occur | interviewed by Justin Chandler, Erin Jamieson, Sammani Perera, Carly Plank, Isaac Pickell, and transcribed by Carly Plank
FEATURES
The Leonardo of the Assemblagists: The Uncategorizable Work of Bruce Conner | by Patrick James Dunagan
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
Eager Magic: Tales of Magic by Edward Eager | by Susann Cokal
Chapbooks in Review | edited & designed by Mary Austin Speaker
Hymn: An Ovulation | Mel Coyle & Jenn Marie Nunes | by MC Hyland
Sad Girl Poems | Christopher Soto | by Mary Austin Speaker
Restored Mural for Orlando | Roy Guzman | by Chris Martin
Propriedades Vigilades (Monitored Properties) | Florencia Castellano | by Mary Austin Speaker
Plus:
NONFICTION REVIEWS
Shakespeare and Company, Paris: A History of the Rag & Bone Shop of the Heart | Krista Halvorson, ed. | by David Wiley
Life Breaks In: A Mood Almanack | Mary Cappello | by John Toren
Krazy: George Herriman, A Life in Black and White | Michael Tisserand | by Calista Mcrae
The Nordic Theory of Everything: In Search of a Better Life | Anu Partanen | by Poul Houe
The Pig: in Poetic, Mythological, and Moral-Historical Perspective | Oskar Panizza | by M. Kasper
Dorothy Day and the Catholic Worker: The Miracle of Our Continuance | Dorothy Day and Vivian Cherry | by Maria Januzzi
Calamaties | Renee Gladman | by Jenn Mar
The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries From A Secret World | Peter Wohlleben | by John Toren
Manifold Nature | John Burroughs and the North American Review | John Burroughs | by Chris Highland
FICTION REVIEWS
One Of Us Is Sleeping | Josefine Klougart | by Jeff Bursey
Hag-Seed | Margaret Atwood | by Julia Stein
Love Letter in Cuneiform | Tomas Zmeskal | by Rick Henry
The Trespasser | Tana French | by Erin Lewenauer
Counternarratives: Stories and Novellas | John Keene | by Miranda Mellis
The Waiting Room | Leah Kaminsky | by Amanda Fields
Exile on Bridge Street | Eamon Loingsigh | by Sebastian Altierri
I Am Providence | Nick Mamatas | by Ryder W. Miller
POETRY REVIEWS
Gap Gardening | Rosemarie Waldrop | by Kevin Carollo
Selected Poems | Keith Waldrop | by Kevin Carollo
Written in the Dark: Five Poets in the Siege of Leningrad | Gennady Gor, Dmitry Maksimov, Sergey Rudakov, Vladimir Sterligov, Pavel Zaltsman | by John Bradley
Whereso | Karen Volkman | by Cindra Halm
The Ratio of Reason to Magic | Norman Finkelstein | by M. G. Stephens
Blackacre | Monica Youn | by Benjamin Voigt
god’s breath hovering across the waters | Henry Israeli | by Hannah Dow
Falling Ill | C. K. Williams | by Vincent Francone
Four Reincarnations | Max Ritvo | by Jeremiah Morarty
Luminous Spaces: Selected Poems & Journals | Olav H. Hauge | by Peter McDonald
COMICS REVIEWS
Brighter Than You Think: Ten Short Works by Alan Moore with Essays by Marc Sobel | Alan Moore & Marc Sobel | by John Pistelli
Queer: A Graphic History | Meg-John Barker | by Jeremiah Moriarty
To purchase issue #85 using Paypal, click here.
Rain Taxi Print Edition, Vol. 22 No. 1, Spring 2017 (#85) | © Rain Taxi, Inc. 2017