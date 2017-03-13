Volume 21, Number 4, Winter 2016 (#84)
INTERVIEWS
Judy Juanita: DeFacto Feminist | interviewed by Julia Stein
Michelle Latiolais: Interruptions & Interconnections | interviewed by Alan Grostephan
Anne Raeff: From the Periphery of Conflict | interviewed by Derek Askey
James Reiss: Writing as Survival | interviewed by Bryan Voell
FEATURES
The Political Mind: Mark Lilla’s quest for a new liberalism | by John Toren
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
Plus:
NONFICTION REVIEWS
The Great Clod: Notes and Memoirs on Nature and History in East Asia | Gary Snyder | by James P. Lenfestey
René Magritte: Selected Writings | Kathleen Rooney and Eric Plattner, eds. | by Laura Winton
Black Natural Law | Vincent W. Lloyd | by Spencer Dew
The Lights of Pointe-Noir: A Memoir | Alain Mabanckou | by Erik Noonan
Retire the Colors: Veterans & Civilians on Iraq & Afghanistan | Dario DiBattista, ed. | by Leah Roche
Suburban Gospel: A Memoir | Mark Beaver | by Adam Young
An American Utopia: Dual Power and the Universal Army | Fredric Jameson | by Paul Buhle
COMICS REVIEWS
Soft City | Hariton Pushwagner | by Jeff Alford
What is Obscenity? | Rokudenashiko | by Amelia Basol
FICTION REVIEWS
Brightfellow | Rikki Ducornet | by David Wiley
Don’t Think | Richard Burgin | by Colin Fleming
Horses, Horses, In The End The Light Remains Pure: A Tale That Begins with Fukushima | Hideo Furukawa | by Edward A. Dougherty
Land of Love and Ruins | Oddn´y Eir | by Olga Zilberbourg
The Birds | Tarjei Vesaas | by Douglas Messerli
Another Brooklyn | Jacqueline Woodson | by Veronika Bondarenko
The Ballad of Black Tom | Victor LaValle | by Ryder W. Miller
The Mandibles: A Family, 2020-2047 | Lionel Shriver | by Monica Hilerman
Reputations | Juan Gabriel Vásquez | by Lexi Turin
Hot Season | Susan DeFreitas | by Donna Miele
Off to the Next Wherever | John Flynn | by Ben Sloan
POETRY REVIEWS
Willy Loman’s Reckless Daughter: or Living Truthfully Under Imaginary Circumstances | Elizabeth A. I. Powell | by James Naiden
Obliterations: Erasures from the New York Times | Heather Aimee O’Neill and Jessica Piazza | by Patricia Grisafi
XX: Poems for the Twentieth Century | Campbell McGrath | by John Bradley
Break the Habit | Tara Betts | by Heidi Czerwiec
The Day’s Last Light Reddens the Leaves of the Copper Beech | Stephen Dobyns | by Jennifer van Alstyne
Exercises in High Treason | John J. Trause | by Richard Kostelanetz
Brawl & Jag | April Bernard | by Edward A. Dougherty
Take This Stallion | Anais Duplan | by Laura Winton
Once And For All: The Best of Delmore Schwartz | Delmore Schwartz | by Patrick James Dunagan
To The Left of Time | Thomas Lux | by George Longenecker
