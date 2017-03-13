Volume 21, Number 4, Winter 2016 (#84)

INTERVIEWS

Judy Juanita: DeFacto Feminist | interviewed by Julia Stein

Michelle Latiolais: Interruptions & Interconnections | interviewed by Alan Grostephan

Anne Raeff: From the Periphery of Conflict | interviewed by Derek Askey

James Reiss: Writing as Survival | interviewed by Bryan Voell

FEATURES

The Political Mind: Mark Lilla’s quest for a new liberalism | by John Toren

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

Plus:

NONFICTION REVIEWS

The Great Clod: Notes and Memoirs on Nature and History in East Asia | Gary Snyder | by James P. Lenfestey

René Magritte: Selected Writings | Kathleen Rooney and Eric Plattner, eds. | by Laura Winton

Black Natural Law | Vincent W. Lloyd | by Spencer Dew

The Lights of Pointe-Noir: A Memoir | Alain Mabanckou | by Erik Noonan

Retire the Colors: Veterans & Civilians on Iraq & Afghanistan | Dario DiBattista, ed. | by Leah Roche

Suburban Gospel: A Memoir | Mark Beaver | by Adam Young

An American Utopia: Dual Power and the Universal Army | Fredric Jameson | by Paul Buhle

COMICS REVIEWS

Soft City | Hariton Pushwagner | by Jeff Alford

What is Obscenity? | Rokudenashiko | by Amelia Basol

FICTION REVIEWS

Brightfellow | Rikki Ducornet | by David Wiley

Don’t Think | Richard Burgin | by Colin Fleming

Horses, Horses, In The End The Light Remains Pure: A Tale That Begins with Fukushima | Hideo Furukawa | by Edward A. Dougherty

Land of Love and Ruins | Oddn´y Eir | by Olga Zilberbourg

The Birds | Tarjei Vesaas | by Douglas Messerli

Another Brooklyn | Jacqueline Woodson | by Veronika Bondarenko

The Ballad of Black Tom | Victor LaValle | by Ryder W. Miller

The Mandibles: A Family, 2020-2047 | Lionel Shriver | by Monica Hilerman

Reputations | Juan Gabriel Vásquez | by Lexi Turin

Hot Season | Susan DeFreitas | by Donna Miele

Off to the Next Wherever | John Flynn | by Ben Sloan

POETRY REVIEWS

Willy Loman’s Reckless Daughter: or Living Truthfully Under Imaginary Circumstances | Elizabeth A. I. Powell | by James Naiden

Obliterations: Erasures from the New York Times | Heather Aimee O’Neill and Jessica Piazza | by Patricia Grisafi

XX: Poems for the Twentieth Century | Campbell McGrath | by John Bradley

Break the Habit | Tara Betts | by Heidi Czerwiec

The Day’s Last Light Reddens the Leaves of the Copper Beech | Stephen Dobyns | by Jennifer van Alstyne

Exercises in High Treason | John J. Trause | by Richard Kostelanetz

Brawl & Jag | April Bernard | by Edward A. Dougherty

Take This Stallion | Anais Duplan | by Laura Winton

Once And For All: The Best of Delmore Schwartz | Delmore Schwartz | by Patrick James Dunagan

To The Left of Time | Thomas Lux | by George Longenecker

