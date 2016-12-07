Volume 21, Number 3, Fall 2016 (#83)

To purchase issue #83 using Paypal, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Kao Kalia Yang: Them Thoughts, Always Them Thoughts | interviewed by Scott F. Parker

Holly J. Hughes: A Quiet Letter to the World | interviewed by Mike Dillon

FEATURES

Daniel Berrigan: Writer | by Mike Dillon

Thomas Bernhard: The Limitless Capacity for Human Suffering | by Scott Bryan Wilson

Chapbooks In Review

Conditions/Conditioning | TC Tolbert & Jen Hofer | by MC Hyland

Collateral | Simone John | by Mary Austin Speaker

Enigmas | Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz | by Paula Cisewski

Lorine Niedecker’s Century 1903–2003 | Jenny Penberthy | by Mary Austin Speaker

Plus:

NONFICTION REVIEWS

The Whole Harmonium: The Life of Wallace Stevens | Paul Mariani | by Dobby Gibson

In Walt We Trust: How a Queer Socialist Poet Can Save America From Itself | John Marsh | by George Longenecker

At The Existentialist Café: Freedom, Being, and Apricot Cocktails | Sarah Blakewell | by John Toren

The Last of the Light: About Twilight | Peter Davidson | by Garin Cycholl

Oneida: From Free Love Utopia to the Well-Set Table | Ellen Wayland-Smith | by Spencer Dew

Strangers Drowning: Grappling with Impossible Idealism, Drastic Choices, and the Overpowering Urge to Help | Larissa MacFarquhar | by Marisa Januzzi

Lunch With A Bigot | Amitava Kumar | by Alex Brubaker

Pinpoint: How GPS is Changing Technology, Culture, and Our Minds | Greg Milner | by Ryder W. Miller

What Kind of Creatures Are We? | Noam Chomsky | by Trevor Quirk

FICTION REVIEWS

Square Wave | Mark de Silva | by Darren Huang

Natural Wonders | Angela Woodward | by Natanya Ann Pulley

Chicago Heat | Clarence Major | by Tyrone Williams

The Birds of Opulence | Crystal Wilkinson | by Kimberly Burwick

Violent Outbursts | Thaddeus Rutkowski | by Janusz Zalewski

Mongrels | Stephen Graham Jones | by Callum Angus

One Hundred Twenty-One Days | Michèle Audin | by Richard Henry

Paraíso | Gordon Chaplin | by Ilena Meyer

Sudden Death | Álvaro Enrigue | by Matt Pincus

I’m Thinking of Ending Things | Iain Reid | by Cynthia C. Scott

Beatrice | Stephen Dixon | by Caleb Bouchard

Bardo or Not Bardo | Antoine Volodine | by MH Rowe

POETRY REVIEWS

Walking Woman with the Tambourine | Janine Pommy Vega | by Margaret Randall

The White Stones | J. H. Prynne | by Patrick James Dunagan

Forest Primeval | Vievee Francis | by Kevin Holton

Dear, Sincerely | David Hernandez | by Allison Campbell

The Bridge | Mary Austin Speaker | by Annmarie Delfino

Memory Cards: The Thomas Traherne Series | Susan M. Schultz | by Greg Bem

Why Happiness Makes Me Nervous | Liza Charlesworth | by Kaylee Via

Old Ballerina Club | Sharon Olinka | by Dean Kostos

Odd Beauty, Strange Fruit | Susan Swartwout | by Laura Winton

Bright Dead Things | Ada Limón | by Abigail Williams

Demimonde | Kierstin Bridger | by Liz Walker

COMICS & THE ART REVIEWS

Blueprint for Counter Education | Maurice Stein and Larry Miller | by Richard Kostelanetz

Art & Beauty Magazine, Numbers 1, 2, & 3 | R. Crumb | by John Eisler

To purchase issue #83 using Paypal, click here.

Rain Taxi Print Edition, Vol. 21 No. 3, Fall 2016 (#83) | © Rain Taxi, Inc. 2016