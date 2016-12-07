Volume 21, Number 3, Fall 2016 (#83)

To purchase issue #83 using Paypal, click here.
INTERVIEWS
Kao Kalia Yang: Them Thoughts, Always Them Thoughts | interviewed by Scott F. Parker
Holly J. Hughes: A Quiet Letter to the World | interviewed by Mike Dillon
FEATURES
Daniel Berrigan: Writer | by Mike Dillon
Thomas Bernhard: The Limitless Capacity for Human Suffering | by Scott Bryan Wilson
Chapbooks In Review
Conditions/Conditioning | TC Tolbert & Jen Hofer | by MC Hyland
Collateral | Simone John | by Mary Austin Speaker
Enigmas | Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz | by Paula Cisewski
Lorine Niedecker’s Century 1903–2003 | Jenny Penberthy | by Mary Austin Speaker
Plus:
NONFICTION REVIEWS
The Whole Harmonium: The Life of Wallace Stevens | Paul Mariani | by Dobby Gibson
In Walt We Trust: How a Queer Socialist Poet Can Save America From Itself | John Marsh | by George Longenecker
At The Existentialist Café: Freedom, Being, and Apricot Cocktails | Sarah Blakewell | by John Toren
The Last of the Light: About Twilight | Peter Davidson | by Garin Cycholl
Oneida: From Free Love Utopia to the Well-Set Table | Ellen Wayland-Smith | by Spencer Dew
Strangers Drowning: Grappling with Impossible Idealism, Drastic Choices, and the Overpowering Urge to Help | Larissa MacFarquhar | by Marisa Januzzi
Lunch With A Bigot | Amitava Kumar | by Alex Brubaker
Pinpoint: How GPS is Changing Technology, Culture, and Our Minds | Greg Milner | by Ryder W. Miller
What Kind of Creatures Are We? | Noam Chomsky | by Trevor Quirk
FICTION REVIEWS
Square Wave | Mark de Silva | by Darren Huang
Natural Wonders | Angela Woodward | by Natanya Ann Pulley
Chicago Heat | Clarence Major | by Tyrone Williams
The Birds of Opulence | Crystal Wilkinson | by Kimberly Burwick
Violent Outbursts | Thaddeus Rutkowski | by Janusz Zalewski
Mongrels | Stephen Graham Jones | by Callum Angus
One Hundred Twenty-One Days | Michèle Audin | by Richard Henry
Paraíso | Gordon Chaplin | by Ilena Meyer
Sudden Death | Álvaro Enrigue | by Matt Pincus
I’m Thinking of Ending Things | Iain Reid | by Cynthia C. Scott
Beatrice | Stephen Dixon | by Caleb Bouchard
Bardo or Not Bardo | Antoine Volodine | by MH Rowe
POETRY REVIEWS
Walking Woman with the Tambourine | Janine Pommy Vega | by Margaret Randall
The White Stones | J. H. Prynne | by Patrick James Dunagan
Forest Primeval | Vievee Francis | by Kevin Holton
Dear, Sincerely | David Hernandez | by Allison Campbell
The Bridge | Mary Austin Speaker | by Annmarie Delfino
Memory Cards: The Thomas Traherne Series | Susan M. Schultz | by Greg Bem
Why Happiness Makes Me Nervous | Liza Charlesworth | by Kaylee Via
Old Ballerina Club | Sharon Olinka | by Dean Kostos
Odd Beauty, Strange Fruit | Susan Swartwout | by Laura Winton
Bright Dead Things | Ada Limón | by Abigail Williams
Demimonde | Kierstin Bridger | by Liz Walker
COMICS & THE ART REVIEWS
Blueprint for Counter Education | Maurice Stein and Larry Miller | by Richard Kostelanetz
Art & Beauty Magazine, Numbers 1, 2, & 3 | R. Crumb | by John Eisler
