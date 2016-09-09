Volume 21, Number 2, Summer 2016 (#82)

To purchase issue #82 using Paypal, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Gloria Frym: The True Patriot | by Lewis Warsh

Chester Brown: Mystery Story | by Eric Lorberer

Spaces Between: Allison Campbell and Rachel Moritz in Conversation

FEATURES:

Mn Artists presents: Rival Gardens | Connie Wanek | by Tim Nolan

Plus:

NONFICTION

Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink | Elvis Costello | by Steve Matuszak

Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements | Bob Mehr | by Danny Caine

Rise of the Rocket Girls: The Women Who Propelled Us, from Missiles to the Moon to Mars | Nathalia Holt | by Brooke Losey

Brakhage’s Childhood | Jane (Brakhage) Wodening | by Christopher Luna

The Poetry and Politics of Allen Ginsberg | Eliot Katz | by Daniela Gioseffi

Robinson Jeffers: Poet and Prophet | James Karman | by Bhisham Bherwani

On My Own | Diane Rehm | by Rebecca Lee

On Inequality | Harry G. Frankfurt | by Brooke Horvath

Scrapbook of the Sixties: Writings 1954–2010 | Jonas Mekas | by Richard Kostelanetz

Battling the Gods: Atheism in the Ancient World | Tim Whitmarsh | by Douglas Messerli

Classical Literature: An Epic Journey from Homer to Virgil and Beyond | Richard Jenkyns | by James Naiden

FICTION

Do Not Find Me | Kathleen Novak | by Tina Karelson

Fine, Fine, Fine, Fine, Fine | Diane Williams | by Josh Cook

Hystopia | David Means | by Erin Lewenauer

Private Life | Josep Maria de Sagarra | by Erik Noonan

Seeing Red | Lina Meruane | by Alex Brubaker

Beatlebone | Kevin Barry | by Susann Cokal

Twelve Circles | Yuri Andrukhovych | by Jorge Armenteros

Songs of My Selfie: An Anthology of Millenial Stories | Constance Renfrow, ed. | by Donna Lee Miele

Innocents And Others | Dana Spiotta | by Dennis Barone

COMICS:

James Joyce: Portrait of a Dubliner | Alfonso Zapico | by John Pistelli

Beverly | Nick Drnaso | by Jeff Alford

POETRY

Dead Man’s Float | Jim Harrison | by George Kalamaras

Late In The Day: Poems 2010–2014 | Ursula K. Le Guin | by George Longenecker

All Pilgrim | Stephanie Ford | by Gregg Murray

The Collected Poems of Chika Sagawa | Chika Sagawa | by John Bradley

Orphans | Joan Cusack Handler | by James Naiden

One Morning— | Rebecca Wolff | by Greg Bem

Walking in Chicago with a Suitcase in My Hand | Matt Morris | by Jordan Sanderson

Emblems of the Passing World: Poems after Photographs by August Sander | Adam Kirsch | by M. Lock Swingen

I Might Be Mistaken | Barbara Duffey | by Heidi Czerwiec

Pulp Sonnets | Tony Barnstone | by Renoir Gaither

Field Work | Sarah Estes | by Warren Woessner

