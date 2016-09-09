Volume 21, Number 2, Summer 2016 (#82)

To purchase issue #82 using Paypal, click here.
INTERVIEWS
Gloria Frym: The True Patriot | by Lewis Warsh
Chester Brown: Mystery Story | by Eric Lorberer
Spaces Between: Allison Campbell and Rachel Moritz in Conversation
FEATURES:
Mn Artists presents: Rival Gardens | Connie Wanek | by Tim Nolan
Plus:
NONFICTION
Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink | Elvis Costello | by Steve Matuszak
Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements | Bob Mehr | by Danny Caine
Rise of the Rocket Girls: The Women Who Propelled Us, from Missiles to the Moon to Mars | Nathalia Holt | by Brooke Losey
Brakhage’s Childhood | Jane (Brakhage) Wodening | by Christopher Luna
The Poetry and Politics of Allen Ginsberg | Eliot Katz | by Daniela Gioseffi
Robinson Jeffers: Poet and Prophet | James Karman | by Bhisham Bherwani
On My Own | Diane Rehm | by Rebecca Lee
On Inequality | Harry G. Frankfurt | by Brooke Horvath
Scrapbook of the Sixties: Writings 1954–2010 | Jonas Mekas | by Richard Kostelanetz
Battling the Gods: Atheism in the Ancient World | Tim Whitmarsh | by Douglas Messerli
Classical Literature: An Epic Journey from Homer to Virgil and Beyond | Richard Jenkyns | by James Naiden
FICTION
Do Not Find Me | Kathleen Novak | by Tina Karelson
Fine, Fine, Fine, Fine, Fine | Diane Williams | by Josh Cook
Hystopia | David Means | by Erin Lewenauer
Private Life | Josep Maria de Sagarra | by Erik Noonan
Seeing Red | Lina Meruane | by Alex Brubaker
Beatlebone | Kevin Barry | by Susann Cokal
Twelve Circles | Yuri Andrukhovych | by Jorge Armenteros
Songs of My Selfie: An Anthology of Millenial Stories | Constance Renfrow, ed. | by Donna Lee Miele
Innocents And Others | Dana Spiotta | by Dennis Barone
COMICS:
James Joyce: Portrait of a Dubliner | Alfonso Zapico | by John Pistelli
Beverly | Nick Drnaso | by Jeff Alford
POETRY
Dead Man’s Float | Jim Harrison | by George Kalamaras
Late In The Day: Poems 2010–2014 | Ursula K. Le Guin | by George Longenecker
All Pilgrim | Stephanie Ford | by Gregg Murray
The Collected Poems of Chika Sagawa | Chika Sagawa | by John Bradley
Orphans | Joan Cusack Handler | by James Naiden
One Morning— | Rebecca Wolff | by Greg Bem
Walking in Chicago with a Suitcase in My Hand | Matt Morris | by Jordan Sanderson
Emblems of the Passing World: Poems after Photographs by August Sander | Adam Kirsch | by M. Lock Swingen
I Might Be Mistaken | Barbara Duffey | by Heidi Czerwiec
Pulp Sonnets | Tony Barnstone | by Renoir Gaither
Field Work | Sarah Estes | by Warren Woessner
