Sarah Evenson is a Minneapolis-based illustrator with a BFA in book arts from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. In addition to Rain Taxi, her clients include Hallmark, Treat and Company, and Coffee House Press.
Instagram: @saltysweetsarah
Website: sarah-evenson.com
Sarah Evenson
Sarah Evenson is a Minneapolis-based illustrator with a BFA in book arts from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. In addition to Rain Taxi, her clients include Hallmark, Treat and Company, and Coffee House Press.