Rehearsing the Symptoms

by Rosmarie Waldrop

"The hand gets ready to write. Could we not call this manual labor? Or a stage in the Great Work of rendering the corporeal cat incorporeal while giving her body to the bodiless word? Even if it's from despairing of my own body?" This riveting suite of poems tackles the big questions that come with existing on this odd, old world. It's worth the trip. Cover collage by Keith Waldrop.

33 pages, perfect bound. Limited edition of 150 copies.

$10 includes S&H in the U.S. Shipping costs added for overseas shipping.

