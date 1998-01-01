Rain Taxi Literary Events

In keeping with its drive to celebrate and support literature, Rain Taxi sponsors (and co-sponsors) live events in the Twin Cities. All events are free unless otherwise noted. If you have any special accommodation needs, please email us at info [at] raintaxi [dot] com.

To learn more about our event structure and previous programs, click here.

Upcoming Events

MORE ABOUT RAIN TAXI'S EVENTS:

Rain Taxi's live events focus on presenting innovative authors in a variety of literary genres, from poetry and fiction writers to memoirists and cartoonists. We have two main programs that demonstrate our commitment to contemporary literary culture:

Twin Cities Book Festival:

One big day celebrating our vibrant literary community, the Twin Cities Book Festival puts the spotlight on local and national authors, as well as local booksellers, publishers, magazines, and other arts organizations. Last year, over 6,000 people attended the Festival. For more information, click HERE.

Rain Taxi Reading Series:

Since its inception in 1998, more than 250 authors have appeared in our Reading Series in solo or small group readings held at a variety of venues, from art galleries to bookstores to community spaces. In conjunction with the Walker Art Center, we have regularly hosted “Free Verse” readings and other literary events since 2000. We are proud to partner with schools, bookstores, and other local arts organizations to enrich our community.

Rain Taxi sincerely thanks all the venues that have welcomed us into their spaces and all the collaborators that have helped to make our events happen. Below is a complete listing of the events Rain Taxi has hosted or co-hosted since 1998.

Previous Events

Paul Auster • George Saunders • Susan Stewart & Ann Hamilton • Asemic Translations • Red Pine • Somalis in the Twin Cities: Stefanie Chambers, Ahmed Ismail Yusuf, Jaylani Hussein, R. T. Rybak • Twin Cities Lit Community Picnic • Adrian Matejka • Nicole Krauss • Twin Cities Book Festival • John Hodgman

Brian Blanchfield, Juliet Patterson, Paula Cisewski • Connie Wanek • Hell, I Love Everybody: a celebration of James Tate • Graphic Novel Battle Royale featuring Will Dinski, Rob Kirby, Anders Nilsen, Zak Sally, and Jordan Shiveley • Salman Rushdie • Rain Taxi @ Uptown Art Fair • Twin Cities Book Festival • Laure-Anne Bosselaar

Scott McCloud • Rain Taxi @ AWP • Aase Berg and Johannes Göransson • Martian Dawn • Charles Burns • Rain Taxi @ Read and Ride Day • Portraits of Jack • Twin Cities Book Festival • Mark Z. Danielewski • Eileen Myles and Chris Martin • George Saunders



Social/Brief: Blank Slate • Kim Stafford • Okey Ndibe • Latasha N. Nevada Diggs • Pattiann Rogers • Michael McClure • Poetry Tarot • Social/Brief: Cat Poetry • Naja Marie Aidt and Dorthe Nors • Twin Cities Book Festival • Cory Doctorow • J. Otis Powell • Gillian Conoley and Brian Laidlaw



Social/Brief: The Love Version • Tao Lin • Richard Hell • Natalie Diaz • Jane Hirshfield • Kate Greenstreet and Richard Meier • Analog Cave • Social/Brief: Big Joy • Dessa • Twin Cities Book Festival • Robert Bly • Brenda Hillman • Erin Murphy, William Stobb, and Rodney Wittwer



Jaap Blonk • Amanda Nadelberg • Bedtime Stories: Charles Baxter • Bridge: A Gathering • Bernadette Mayer, Philip Good, and Jennifer Karmin • Twin Cities Book Festival



Mark Siegel • Aleš Šteger • Erasure Poetry: Matthea Harvey, Janet Holmes, and Travis MacDonald • Daniel Tiffany • Ravi Shankar • Jim Woodring • Craig Thompson • James Tate • Twin Cities Book Festival • Anne Carson



Emergent Poems: Julie Carr, Christine Hume, and Andrew Zawacki • Brian Evenson and Zak Sally • Miranda Mellis and Megan Vossler • Susan Howe and David Grubbs • A Celebration of Midwestern Poetry • Steve Healey and Gillian Conoley • Twin Cities Book Festival • Eileen Myles • John Yau



Dobby Gibson • Dan Beachy-Quick • The History of the Chapbook • C.A. Conrad, Aaron Kunin, and Magdalena Zurawski • The Collaborative Artists’ Book: Bill Berkson, Vincent Katz, and Lewis Warsh • Joanna Rawson and John Koethe • Kate Greenstreet and Norma Cole • Twin Cities Book Festival • Dara Wier and Ed Sanders • Digital Poetry: Oni Buchanon and Brian Kim Stefans • Mickey Leigh and Legs McNeil



Johannes Göransson and Joyelle McSweeney • Kent Johnson • Christina Davis • Rain Taxi 50th Issue Celebration • The Flarf Collective: Nada Gordon, Sharon Mesmer, K. Silem Mohammed, and Gary Sullivan • Twin Cities Book Festival • William D. Waltz • Samuel R. Delany



Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean • Michael Lesy • Michael Friedman and Anselm Hollo • Clayton Eshleman • Kevin Young • Austin Grossman and Douglas Wolk • Jerome Rothenberg • Twin Cities Book Festival • Joe Sacco • Ron Padgett in conversation with Garrison Keillor



Kenneth Goldsmith • R.M. Berry and Noy Holland • Richard Hell • Emergent Poets: Matt Hart, Anthony Hawley, Amanda Nadelberg, and Laura Sims • John Koethe • The Poetry Bus Tour • Brandon Downing and MacGregor Card • Twin Cities Book Festival • Marjane Satrapi • Rosamond Purcell • Keith and Rosmarie Waldrop



Aphrodite’s Back: Harriet Bart, Nor Hall, and Franz Kamin • Dobby Gibson • Gillian Conoley and Rusty Morrison • Paul Auster • Raymond Federman • Twin Cities Book Festival • Alice Notley • Rain Taxi Tenth Anniversary Celebration



Pierre Joris and Nicole Peyrafitte • Lisa Jarnot • Matthea Harvey and D.A. Powell • The Prose Poem: A Panel • Simon Pettet and William D. Waltz • Joanna Fuhrman • Steve Healey • Rebecca Wolff and Catherine Wagner • Twin Cities Book Festival • Noah Eli Gordon and Eric Baus • Kathleen Fraser



Lisa Fishman and Rick Meier • C.D. Wright • Terri Ford • Bei Dao and Eliot Weinberger • Joshua Beckman and Matthew Zapruder • Emergent Poets: Dan Beachy-Quick, Betsy Brown, Aaron McCollough, and Peter Richards • Arthur Sze • Jane Miller • Vénus Khoury-Ghata and Marilyn Hacker • Twin Cities Book Festival • Gail Scott • Ted Enslin and Michael Heller • Brian Henry, Andrew Zawacki, and Ethan Paquin • Peter Gizzi • Elizabeth Robinson • Jeff Vandermeer



Gerard Malanga • Cyberliterature: Alan Sondheim and mIEKAL aND • Michael Palmer • Norma Cole • Peter Richards and Matthew Zapruder • Cole Swensen • Dean Young • Lytle Shaw • Harryette Mullen • The Great American Prose Poem: A Talk by David Lehman • Twin Cities Book Festival • Brenda Hillman • Serge Fauchereau • Ron Padgett



Joe Wenderoth • Jim Krusoe and Jim Moore • Donald Revell and Claudia Keelan • Cecilia Vicuña • Marvin Bell • Eleni Sikelianos • Walter Chakela and Laurie Carlos • Six by Six • Hanif Kureishi • Albert Goldbarth • Twin Cities Book Festival • Rebecca Wolff • Olga Broumas • Bob Hicok



Anne Waldman • George Kalamaras • Poetry as Theory, Theory as Poetry • Craig Arnold • James Tate and Dara Wier • Elizabeth Macklin • The Not Bill Knott Poetry Reading • Anthology Salon: Laure-Anne Bosselaar and Kurt Brown • Richard Jones • Mark Nowak • Damon and Noami • Jaap Blonk • An Evening in the Wunderkammern: Rikki Ducornet and Rosamond Purcell



Franz Wright • Paul Metcalf Memorial Reading • Joe Wenderoth • John Taggart • Joanne Kyger • Rikki Ducornet



Arthur Sze • Victor Hernández Cruz • Rikki Ducornet • Clayton Eshleman

