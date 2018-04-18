NEW SUMMER BOOK FAIR

★ ★ ★ Rain Taxi Presents ★ ★ ★

Progress Center

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Friday, June 29, 3 - 8 pm

$10 entry on Friday gives first dibs on great deals

plus, special Friday-only activities, TBA!

Saturday, June 30, 10 am - 4 pm

FREE ADMISSION—fun for the whole family!

Scores of dealers offering a variety of items both common

and rare, with books for every pocketbook!

Collectible Books ★ First Editions

Maps and Prints ★ Local History

Travel and Exploration ★ Scholarly Titles

Vintage and Art Books ★ Letterpress Works

Posters and Photographs ★ Americana

Illustrated Books ★ Children’s Books

Pulp Fiction ★ Underground Publications

Comics and Graphic Novels ★ Ephemera

PLUS: Vinyl Records in our new Analog Alley

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Special events:

Marbling ★ Demos

Letterpress ★ Education