NEW SUMMER BOOK FAIR

★   ★   ★   Rain Taxi Presents ★   ★   ★   

Progress Center
Minnesota State Fairgrounds
1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul

★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★

Friday, June 29, 3 - 8 pm
$10 entry on Friday gives first dibs on great deals
plus, special Friday-only activities, TBA!

Saturday, June 30, 10 am - 4 pm
FREE ADMISSION—fun for the whole family!

Scores of dealers offering a variety of items both common
and rare, with books for every pocketbook!

Collectible Books ★ First Editions
Maps and Prints ★ Local History
Travel and Exploration ★ Scholarly Titles
Vintage and Art Books ★ Letterpress Works
Posters and Photographs ★ Americana
Illustrated Books ★ Children’s Books
Pulp Fiction ★ Underground Publications
Comics and Graphic Novels ★ Ephemera
PLUS: Vinyl Records in our new Analog Alley

★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★   ★

Special events:

Marbling ★ Demos
Letterpress ★ Education