by Nor Hall

A selection of fifty-six postcards "from the plenum described by the philosopher Leibniz, a kind of a celestial earth space where all matter and movement come together," Postcards from Mona is a companion volume to Hall's earlier chapbook, Traces, a poem sequence published in 2010 by Rain Taxi. (For more on Traces, see here!) In these missives from various times and places written by "Mona" to her artistic collaborators at home, author and archetypal psychologist Nor Hall imagines history, myth, identity and more through the lens of a fascinating and timeless persona.

62 pages, perfect bound. Limited edition of 250 copies.

$10 includes S&H in the U.S. Shipping costs added for overseas shipping.

Purchase via Paypal here.