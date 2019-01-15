MINNESOTA CELEBRATES ROBERT BLY

Monday, Feb. 11, 7pm
Plymouth Congregational Church
1900 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
On the occasion of the publication of his Collected Poems, Literary Witnesses presents a celebration of Robert Bly on Monday, Feb. 11, 7pm, at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Ave. (at Franklin). This event is FREE and open to the public. Co-sponsored by Rain Taxi!
Bly’s Collected Poems was published in December by W.W. Norton and rapturously reviewed in the New York Times. The celebration will open with remarks by Bly’s biographer, Mark Gustafson, followed by favorite Bly poems read by family, friends, and representatives of the literary ecosystem Bly inspired and helped build over the past 60 years* A special guest is William Duffy, co-founder with Bly of the magazine The Fifties. Music will be provided by Zachary Cohen, principal bassist of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. A commemorative broadside printed by Gaylord Schanilec, the iconic Bly poem “Keeping Our Small Boat Afloat,” will be for sale at the reception following the program, and books will be available for purchase from Birchbark Books.