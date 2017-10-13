John Ashbery Created Spaces A DREAM OF THIS ROOM A Created Spaces Portfolio of Works on John Ashbery’s Textual and Domestic Environments Edited by Micaela Morrissette Illustrated by Ahndraya Parlato Publisher's Preface By Eric Lorberer Editor’s Introduction: The Little House of Our Desire By Micaela Morrissette Hudson 1993: A Tour of John Ashbery’s Home By Rosanne Wasserman On the Inside Looking In By Roger Gilbert Heavenly Days: An Interview with Archie Rand Interview by Micaela Morrissette, paintings by Archie Rand Five Drawings By Joshua Pelletier, with special thanks to David Bush Les fénêtres By Robin Holloway Ashbery’s Cinema Paradiso: Domestic Environments as Poetry By David Kermani John Ashbery “Sings a Song of Thingness”: On Marianne Moore and the Hudson House By Karin Roffman Created Space: A Case for John Ashbery’s Chelsea Apartment By Brice Brown Some Locus Text and images by Michael Gizzi, with Penelope Creeley A Talking House By Robert Kelly Where Created Spaces Intersect: A Preliminary Inventory of John Ashbery’s Personal Library By Rosangela Briscese, with Micaela Morrissette Within the Radius of This Embroidery Frame for Ever and Ever By Ahndraya Parlato Notes on Contributors