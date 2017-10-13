John Ashbery Created Spaces

A DREAM OF THIS ROOM

A Created Spaces Portfolio of Works on John Ashbery’s
Textual and Domestic Environments

Edited by Micaela Morrissette
Illustrated by Ahndraya Parlato

Publisher's Preface
By Eric Lorberer

Editor’s Introduction: The Little House of Our Desire
By Micaela Morrissette

Hudson 1993: A Tour of John Ashbery’s Home
By Rosanne Wasserman

On the Inside Looking In
By Roger Gilbert

Heavenly Days: An Interview with Archie Rand
Interview by Micaela Morrissette, paintings by Archie Rand

Five Drawings
By Joshua Pelletier, with special thanks to David Bush

Les fénêtres
By Robin Holloway

Ashbery’s Cinema Paradiso: Domestic Environments as Poetry
By David Kermani

John Ashbery “Sings a Song of Thingness”:
On Marianne Moore and the Hudson House
By Karin Roffman

Created Space: A Case for John Ashbery’s Chelsea Apartment
By Brice Brown

Some Locus
Text and images by Michael Gizzi, with Penelope Creeley

A Talking House
By Robert Kelly

Where Created Spaces Intersect:
A Preliminary Inventory of John Ashbery’s Personal Library
By Rosangela Briscese, with Micaela Morrissette

Within the Radius of This Embroidery Frame for Ever and Ever
By Ahndraya Parlato

Notes on Contributors