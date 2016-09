Jes Lee graduated in 2003 from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts. Through the mediums of photography and book arts she explores location, landscape, and collective memory. She has exhibited in many venues around Minnesota and Wisconsin, and has an upcoming exhibition scheduled for July 2017 in Iowa. Jes Lee can often be found in her studio in NE Minneapolis, or wandering around the city with a camera. See more of her work at jesleestudios.com.