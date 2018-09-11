Erica Spitzer Rasmussen is an artist who creates handmade paper garments and small editions of hand-bound books. She received her BFA and MFA at the University of Minnesota (Minneapolis), which included coursework in Mexico and Greece. Rasmussen is a recipient of the 2018 Minnesota Book Artist Award and various grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board (1999, 2015, 2018). Other professional highlights include a papermaking residency in Vienna, Austria (2010), a solo exhibition in Mexico City, Mexico (2012) and two bookbinding residencies in Venice, Italy (2016, 2018). Her work has been featured in such magazines as FiberArts, Surface Design Journal, American Craft and Hand Papermaking. Rasmussen teaches studio arts as a full professor at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, Minnesota (USA). Her artwork is exhibited internationally and it resides in such collections as the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Minneapolis, MN), Minnesota Center for Book Arts (Minneapolis, MN), the Minnesota History Center (St. Paul, MN), Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Museum (Hollywood, CA), and the Biblioteca Nazionale Braidense (Milan, Italy).

You can see more of her work on her website: https://ericaspitzerrasmussen.com/.