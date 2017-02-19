ASEMIC TRANSLATIONS

Saturday, March 25, 2017, 7:00 pm

Minnesota Center for Book Arts

1011 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Asemic writing is a wordless semantic form that often has the appearance of abstract calligraphy; it allows writers to present visual narratives that move beyond language and are open to interpretation, relying on the viewer for context and meaning. For this unique event — held in conjunction with the MCBA exhibition “Asemic Writing: Offline & In the Gallery,” the first large-scale exhibition of asemic art in the United States—various poets and scholars will “translate” asemic texts into performative works. Presenters include John M. Bennett, C. Mehrle Bennett, exhibition curator Michael Jacobson, and others to be announced, with a musical performance by Ghostband.

This event is free and open to the public, and is presented by Rain Taxi and the Minnesota Center for Book Arts. We hope to see you there!