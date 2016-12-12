An Evening with George Saunders

Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 7:00 pm

Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis

Rain Taxi is pleased to welcome back to our event series acclaimed writer George Saunders on the occasion of the release of Lincoln in the Bardo. Saunders will both read from this work and participate in an onstage discussion about it with Rain Taxi editor Eric Lorberer.

“Short story virtuoso Saunders’ first novel is an exhilarating change of pace. . . . With this book, Saunders asserts a complex and disturbing vision in which society and cosmos blur.” —Kirkus Reviews

This is a ticketed event. Advance tickets are $35, and each ticket purchase includes a signed copy of Lincoln in the Bardo. Tickets and books will be held under the purchaser's name at the Will Call table at the door. Please bring your ID to pick up tickets.

All ticket holders will be entered in a raffle for a prize to be awarded at the event!

Copies of Lincoln in the Bardo and other books by George Saunders will also be available for purchase at the event courtesy of Magers and Quinn Booksellers. A book signing will follow the presentation. We hope to see you there!

If you are an individual with disabilities, please let us know if you require any special accommodations to enjoy this event — write us at info [at] raintaxi [dot] com.

About George Saunders:

George Saunders has published the short-story collections CivilWarLand in Bad Decline (a finalist for the 1996 PEN/Hemingway Award), Pastoralia, In Persuasion Nation (a finalist for the Story Prize), Tenth of December (a finalist for the National Book Award and recipient of the Folio Prize), and Congratulations, By the Way: Some Thoughts on Kindness, a transcript of his 2013 convocation address at Syracuse University, where he teaches. Saunders has won prizes for his best-selling children’s book, The Very Persistent Gappers of Frip, and for a book of essays entitled The Braindead Megaphone, and he has been featured in the O. Henry Prize Stories, Best American Short Stories, Best American Nonrequired Reading, Best American Travel Writing, and Year’s Best Science Fiction and Fantasy anthologies. Named by The New Yorker one of the best American writers under the age of forty in 1999, Saunders has received fellowships from the MacArthur Foundation, the Lannan Foundation, the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and the Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. Lincoln in the Bardo is his first novel.

Praise for George Saunders

"No one writes more powerfully than George Saunders." —Michiko Kakutani, New York Times

"Saunders makes you feel as though you are reading fiction for the first time." —Khaled Hosseini

"George Saunders is a complete original. . . . There is no one better, no one more essential to our national sense of self and sanity." —Dave Eggers

"Few people cut as hard or deep as Saunders does." —Junot Diaz

"Not since Twain has America produced a satirist this funny." —Zadie Smith