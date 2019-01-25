1998 Rain Taxi Readings

Arthur Sze

Weinstein Gallery — May 3, 1998

At our inaugural event, poet Arthur Sze dazzled an audience of nearly 80 people, reading selections from his forthcoming collected poems as well as translations from the Chinese of Wang Wei. Reading with Sze were local writers Sarah Fox and Melissa Olson.

Victor Hernández Cruz

CreArté Chicano and Latino Arts Center — July 12, 1998

The legendary Puerto Rican poet performed a dynamic suite of selections from his work; reading with him were local writers e.g. bailey and Liz Cruz-Smith.

Rikki Ducornet

No Name Exhibitions at the Soap Factory — September 27, 1998

The Nation has called Ducornet “one of the most interesting American writers around,” and we couldn't agree more. Emerging from an installation of pampas grass she read stories of Egypt. Local writers Fred Schmalz and Juliette Patterson opened with poems.

Clayton Eshleman

Weinstein Gallery — December 6, 1998

The acclaimed poet, translator, and Sulfur editor read from From Scratch, his latest book of poems, together with local writer Joanna Rawson, whose first book Quarry had just been released.