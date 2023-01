Check back as we add more features and reviews in the next months!

Interviews

Documenting the Suburban Gothic: An Interview with Ryan Rivas

by Chrissy Kolaya

Author Ryan Rivas talks about his new book, Nextdoor in Colonialtown (Autofocus), the accidental “truth bombs” of his neighbors’ posts on Nextdoor, and what it means to illustrate the “slippery time” of our historical moment.