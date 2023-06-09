VOLUME 28, NUMBER 2, SUMMER 2023 (#110)

To purchase issue #110 using Paypal, click here.

To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Judith Margolis and Philip Miller: Let Us Now Praise Emptiness | interviewed by Yael Samuel

Rebecca Goodman: Why Write About the Shoah Now? | interviewed by David Moscovich

Yxta Maya Murray: Art and Atrocity | interviewed by Will Corwin

Patrick Parr: Slice of Life | interviewed by Arthur Shattuck O’Keefe

FEATURES

If and Only If: Imaginary books reviewed | by Scott F. Parker

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

PLUS: Cover art by Judith Margolis

NONFICTION / ART REVIEWS

Love, Loosha: The Letters of Lucia Berlin & Kenward Elmslie | Chip Livingston, ed. | by W. C. Bamberger

My Life as a Godard Movie | Joanna Walsh | by Joseph Houlihan

Hotel Splendide | Ludwig Bemelmans | by Phia Holland

Postscripts | John Barth | by Allan Vorda

A Kidnapped West: The Tragedy of Central Europe | Milan Kundera | by Steven G. Kellman

Not the Camilla We Knew: One Woman’s Path from Small-Town America to the Symbionese Liberation Army | Rachael Hanel | by Joseph Houlihan

Saved: Objects of the Dead | Jody Servon and Lorene Delany-Ullman | by Tom Patterson

FICTION REVIEWS

An Autobiography of Skin | Lakiesha Carr | by Nick Hilbourn

Any Other City | Hazel Jane Plante | by Eleanor J. Bader

City of Blows | Tim Blake Nelson | by Chris Barsanti

Siblings | Brigitte Reimann | by Daniel Byronson

Mrs. S | K Patrick | by Linda Stack-Nelson

Tell Me I’m an Artist | Chelsea Martin | by Joseph Houlihan

The Loophole | Naz Kutub | by Nick Havey

POETRY REVIEWS

Early Works | Alice Notley

The Speak Angel Series | Alice Notley | by Patrick James Dunagan

A Summer Day in the Company of Ghosts | Wang Yin | by Jeffrey Cyphers Wright

Spectacle | Lauren Goodwin Slaughter | by Havilah Barnett

in ghostly onehead | J. D. Nelson | by Zack Kopp

Paradise is Jagged | Ann Fisher-Wirth | by Jacob Butlett

Triptychs | Sandra Simonds | by Tiffany Troy

The Wine Cup | Richard Berengarten | by Michael Jennings

Lyon Street | Marc Zegans | by Lisa Francesca

COMICS REVIEWS

Armed with Madness: The Surreal Leonora Carrington | Mary M. Talbot and Bryan Talbot | by Paul Buhle

To purchase issue #110 using Paypal, click here.

To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.