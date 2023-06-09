VOLUME 28, NUMBER 2, SUMMER 2023 (#110)

INTERVIEWS

Judith Margolis and Philip Miller: Let Us Now Praise Emptiness  |  interviewed by Yael Samuel
Rebecca Goodman: Why Write About the Shoah Now?  |  interviewed by David Moscovich
Yxta Maya Murray: Art and Atrocity  |  interviewed by Will Corwin
Patrick Parr: Slice of Life  |  interviewed by Arthur Shattuck O’Keefe

FEATURES

If and Only If: Imaginary books reviewed   |  by Scott F. Parker
The New Life  |  a comic by Gary Sullivan

PLUS: Cover art by Judith Margolis

NONFICTION / ART REVIEWS 

Love, Loosha: The Letters of Lucia Berlin & Kenward Elmslie  |  Chip Livingston, ed.  |  by W. C. Bamberger
My Life as a Godard Movie  |  Joanna Walsh  |  by Joseph Houlihan
Hotel Splendide  |  Ludwig Bemelmans  |  by Phia Holland
Postscripts  |  John Barth  |  by Allan Vorda
A Kidnapped West: The Tragedy of Central Europe  |  Milan Kundera  |  by Steven G. Kellman
Not the Camilla We Knew: One Woman’s Path from Small-Town America to the Symbionese Liberation Army  |  Rachael Hanel  |  by Joseph Houlihan
Saved: Objects of the Dead  |  Jody Servon and Lorene Delany-Ullman  |  by Tom Patterson

FICTION REVIEWS

An Autobiography of Skin  |  Lakiesha Carr  |  by Nick Hilbourn
Any Other City  |  Hazel Jane Plante  |  by Eleanor J. Bader
City of Blows  |  Tim Blake Nelson  |  by Chris Barsanti
Siblings  |  Brigitte Reimann  |  by Daniel Byronson
Mrs. S  |  K Patrick  |  by Linda Stack-Nelson
Tell Me I’m an Artist  |  Chelsea Martin  |  by Joseph Houlihan
The Loophole  |  Naz Kutub  |  by Nick Havey

POETRY REVIEWS

Early Works  |  Alice Notley
The Speak Angel Series  |  Alice Notley  |  by Patrick James Dunagan
A Summer Day in the Company of Ghosts  |  Wang Yin  |  by Jeffrey Cyphers Wright
Spectacle  |  Lauren Goodwin Slaughter  |  by Havilah Barnett
in ghostly onehead  |  J. D. Nelson  |  by Zack Kopp
Paradise is Jagged  |  Ann Fisher-Wirth  |  by Jacob Butlett
Triptychs  |  Sandra Simonds  |  by Tiffany Troy
The Wine Cup  |  Richard Berengarten  |  by Michael Jennings
Lyon Street  |  Marc Zegans  |  by Lisa Francesca

COMICS REVIEWS

Armed with Madness: The Surreal Leonora Carrington |  Mary M. Talbot and Bryan Talbot |  by Paul Buhle

