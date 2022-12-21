Volume 27, Number 4, Winter 2022 (#108)

To purchase issue #108 using Paypal, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Dara Barrois/Dixon: Poetry is Elemental | interviewed by Lesle Lewis

Carl Watson: Relentlessly Culpable | interviewed by Jim Feast

FEATURES

Of Shapes and Shifting: The Fiction of Pauline Melville | by Alicia L. Conroy

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

Susan Lewis’s Sublimations | by Kurt Kimmelman

Plus: cover art by Roger Williamson

NONFICTION

A Deeper Sickness: Journal of America in the Pandemic Year | Margaret Peacock & Erik L. Peterson | by Paul Phelps

Conversations with Diane di Prima | David Stephen Calonne, ed. | by Patrick James Dunagan

Also A Poet: Frank O’Hara, My Father, and Me | Ada Calhoun | by Kirby Olson

Aurelia, Aurélia | Kathryn Davis | by Simon Lowe

On The Ledge: A Memoir | Amy Turner | by Eleanor J. Bader

Woody Guthrie: An Intimate Life | Gustavus Stadler | by Robbie Orr

FICTION

Clandestinity | Antonio Moresco | by Zoe Berkovitz

Saint Sebastian’s Abyss | Mark Haber | by Henry Hietalia

Red and Black: A Chronicle of 1830 | Stendhal | by Kevin Brown

Blood Trip | Jesse Hilson | by Kirby Olson

Blithedale Canyon | Michael Bourne | by Michael Ward

Ross Hall | Andrew Key | by Aidan Watson-Morris

The Anchored World: Flash Fairy Tales and Folklore | Jasmine Sawers | by Rachel Swearingen

POETRY

Lightning Falls in Love | Laura Kasischke | by Weiji Wang

Gary Snyder: Collected Poems | Gary Snyder | Patrick James Dunagan

You Can Be the Last Leaf | Maya Abu Al-Hayyat | by John Bradley

The Quotient of Myself Divided by My Self | Miles A. Coon | by George Longenecker

Haunted by the Living Fed by the Dead | Giorgia Pavlidou | by Joe Safdie

Defying Extinction | Amy Barone | by Greg Bem

COMICS

Ducks | Kate Beaton | by Jeff Alford

