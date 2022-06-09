Volume 27, Number 2, Summer 2022 (#106)

To purchase issue #106 using Paypal, click here.
INTERVIEWS:
Sparrow: A Jokester Who Resembles a Surrealist | interviewed by Jim Feast
Robert Anthony Gibbons: From Hughes to Hurston to O’Hara | interviewed by David Moscovich
FEATURES:
Genius Gives Birth: Kerouac at 100 | by Steve Matuszak
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
PLUS: cover art by Jeffrey Scherer
NONFICTION REVIEWS:
The Unwritten Book: An Investigation | Samantha Hunt | by Elizabeth McNeill
Lost & Found | Kathryn Schultz | by Kevin Brown
Names for Light: A Family History | Thirii Myo Kyaw Myint | by Trisha Collopy
For the Good of All Do Not Destroy the Birds | Jennifer Moxley | by Dustin Michael
Dirt Road Revival: How To Rebuild Rural Politics and Why Our Future Depends On It | Chloe Maxmin and Canyon Woodward | by Thomas Rain Crowe
South To America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation | Imani Perry | by Jonathan Shipley
Rip Tales: Jay DeFeo’s Estocada & Other Pieces | Jordan Stein | by Patrick James Dunagan
George Rickey: A Life in Balance | Belinda Rathbone | by Richard Kostelanetz
FICTION REVIEWS:
A New Name: Septology VI–VII | Jon Fosse | by Poul Houe
Chasing Homer | László Krasnahorkai | by Evan Burkin
A Beam of Sunlight in the Deep Forest | Édouard Schuré | by Yunus Tuncel
Sea of Tranquility | Emily St. John Mandel | by Allan Vorda
An Intent to Commit | Bernie Lambek | by George Longenecker
The Wrong Kind of Woman | Sarah McCraw Crow | by Ray Marsocci
Salka Valka | Halldór Laxness | by Rick Henry
Elephants in Our Yard | Meral Kureyshi | by Greg Bem
POETRY REVIEWS:
Be Brave to Things: The Uncollected Poetry and Plays of Jack Spicer | Jack Spicer | by Patrick James Dunagen
Revolutionary Letters: 50th Anniversary Edition | Diane di Prima | by Elisabeth Workman
Bamboophobia | Ko Ko Thett | by Greg Bem
In An Attic Palace Beneath A Slaughtered Sky | John Greiner | by Kevin Hinman
Mother Is A Body | Brandi Katherine Herrera | by Alissa Hattman
The Kids | Hannah Lowe | by John Bradley
The Sound of A Collective Pulse | Cristina M. R. Norcross | by Erica Goss
Headless John The Baptist Hitchhiking | C. T. Salazar | by Nick Hilbourn
Ceive | B. K. Fischer | by Sean Krauss
Instrument for Distributed Empathy Monetization | William Lessard | by Greg Bem
Ultramarine | Wayne Koestenbaum | by Patrick Davis
COMICS REVIEWS:
The Projector and Elephant | Martin Vaughn-James | by M. Kasper