Volume 27, Number 1, Spring 2022 (#105)
INTERVIEWS
Taylor García: Writing Multiple Identities | interviewed by J. Saler Drees
Caitlin Hamilton Summie: The Ordinary and the Everday | interviewed by Eleanor J. Bader
Christopher Citro: Happy, Sad, Happy | interviewed by Christopher Carter Sanderson
FEATURES
How to Live: A Question That Won't Die
Rescuing Socrates | Roosevelt Montás
The Good Life Method | Meghan Sillivan & Paul Blaschko
Breakfast with Seneca | David Fideler
| review-essay by Scott F. Parker
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
PLUS:
FICTION REVIEWS
Palmares | Gayl Jones | by David Wiley
Skin Elegies | Lance Olsen | by James W. Fuerst
Narcisse On A Tightrope | Olivier Targowla | by Joseph Houlihan
The Dog of Tithwal | Saadat Hasan Manto | by Graziano Krätli
The Blue Book of Nebo | Manon Steffan Ros | by George Longenecker
The Turnout | Megan Abbott | by Erin Lewenauer
Failure to Thrive | Meghan Lamb | by Garin Cycholl
NONFICTION REVIEWS
Remade in America | Joanna Pawlik
Surrealist Sabotage and the War on Work | Abigail Susik | by Paul Buhle
Never Say You Can’t Survive: How to Get Through Hard Times by Making Up Stories | Charlie Jane Anders| by Stephanie Burt
Clairvoyant of the Small: The Life of Robert Walser | Susan Bernofsky| by Steve Matuszak
The Deeper the Roots: A Memoir of Hope and Home | Michael Tubbs | by Eleanor J. Bader
Saturation Project | Christine Hume | by Erik Noonan
Sorry Not Sorry | Alyssa Milano | by Nanaz Khosrowshahi
Making the Ordinary Extraordinary: My Seven Years in Occult Los Angeles with Manly Palmer Hall | Tamra Lucid | by Zack Kopp
POETRY REVIEWS
Shapeshifter | Alice Paalen Rahon | by John Bradley
Wonder Electric | Elizabeth Cohen | by Hilary Sideris
Blood on the Fog | Tongo Eisen-Martin | by Lee Rossi
The Enemy of My Enemy is Me | Conor Bracken | by Christian Bancroft
The Man Grave | Christopher Salerno | by Christopher Locke
Above the Bejeweled City | Jon Davis | by Greg Bem
Baby Axolotls Y Old Pochos | Josiah Luis Alderete | by Patrick James Dunagan
Star Things | Jess L. Parker | by Luanne Castle
Tomaz | Joshua Beckman & Tomaz Salamun | by John Bradley
COMICS REVIEWS
Himawari House | Harmony Becker | by Trisha Collopy