Volume 27, Number 1, Spring 2022 (#105)

INTERVIEWS

Taylor García: Writing Multiple Identities | interviewed by J. Saler Drees

Caitlin Hamilton Summie: The Ordinary and the Everday | interviewed by Eleanor J. Bader

Christopher Citro: Happy, Sad, Happy | interviewed by Christopher Carter Sanderson

FEATURES

How to Live: A Question That Won't Die

Rescuing Socrates | Roosevelt Montás

The Good Life Method | Meghan Sillivan & Paul Blaschko

Breakfast with Seneca | David Fideler

| review-essay by Scott F. Parker

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

PLUS:

Cover art by Lynn Wadsworth



FICTION REVIEWS

Palmares | Gayl Jones | by David Wiley

Skin Elegies | Lance Olsen | by James W. Fuerst

Narcisse On A Tightrope | Olivier Targowla | by Joseph Houlihan

The Dog of Tithwal | Saadat Hasan Manto | by Graziano Krätli

The Blue Book of Nebo | Manon Steffan Ros | by George Longenecker

The Turnout | Megan Abbott | by Erin Lewenauer

Failure to Thrive | Meghan Lamb | by Garin Cycholl

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Remade in America | Joanna Pawlik

Surrealist Sabotage and the War on Work | Abigail Susik | by Paul Buhle

Never Say You Can’t Survive: How to Get Through Hard Times by Making Up Stories | Charlie Jane Anders| by Stephanie Burt

Clairvoyant of the Small: The Life of Robert Walser | Susan Bernofsky| by Steve Matuszak

The Deeper the Roots: A Memoir of Hope and Home | Michael Tubbs | by Eleanor J. Bader

Saturation Project | Christine Hume | by Erik Noonan

Sorry Not Sorry | Alyssa Milano | by Nanaz Khosrowshahi

Making the Ordinary Extraordinary: My Seven Years in Occult Los Angeles with Manly Palmer Hall | Tamra Lucid | by Zack Kopp

POETRY REVIEWS

Shapeshifter | Alice Paalen Rahon | by John Bradley

Wonder Electric | Elizabeth Cohen | by Hilary Sideris

Blood on the Fog | Tongo Eisen-Martin | by Lee Rossi

The Enemy of My Enemy is Me | Conor Bracken | by Christian Bancroft

The Man Grave | Christopher Salerno | by Christopher Locke

Above the Bejeweled City | Jon Davis | by Greg Bem

Baby Axolotls Y Old Pochos | Josiah Luis Alderete | by Patrick James Dunagan

Star Things | Jess L. Parker | by Luanne Castle

Tomaz | Joshua Beckman & Tomaz Salamun | by John Bradley

COMICS REVIEWS

Himawari House | Harmony Becker | by Trisha Collopy