Volume 26, Number 4, 2021-2022 (#104)

Volume 26, Number 4 Winter 2021-2022 (#104)

INTERVIEWS

Zhanna Slor: Immigrant Story | interviewed by Melanie Conroy-Goldman

Lincoln Michel: Unrelenting Debt | interviewed by Gavin Pate

Diane Lefer: Her Interest Makes Her a Suspect | interviewed by Tatiana Ryckman

Kaveh Akbar: Scraps of Language | interviewed by Courtney Becks

FEATURES

The Blurb Artist | essay by Dennis Barone

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

Neeli Cherkovski: A Profile | by Zack Kopp

PLUS:

Cover art Eyenga Bokamba



FICTION REVIEWS

Preparatory Notes for Future Masterpieces | Maceo Montoya | by Daniel M. Mendoza

Antiquities | Cynthia Ozick | by David Wiley

October Child | Linda Boström Knausgård | by Chris Via

A Shock | Keith Ridgway | by Zack Kopp

In The Aftermath | Jane Ward | by Eleanor J. Bader

The Plot | Jean Hanff Korelitz | by George Longenecker

Drifter | David Leo Rice | by David Peak

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Dweller in the Shadows: A Life of Ivor Gurney | Kate Kennedy | by Walter Holland

Sound Like Trapped Thunder | Jessica Lind Peterson | by India Smith

Otter | Daniel Allen | by Patrick James Dunagan

Animals | Hebe Uhart | by Rose Bialer

Promiscuously Read: Reading as a Way of Life | Heather Cass White | by Chris Via

Dear Memory: Letters on Writing, Silence, and Grief | Victoria Chang | by Scott F. Parker

POETRY REVIEWS

Collected Poems | Sonia Sanchez | by Christopher Luna

Witness 2017-2020 | Hilton Obenzinger | by Paul Buhle

The Pact | Jennifer Militello | by John Bradley

Tide Tables and Tea with God | Cassondra Windwalker | by Greg Bem

The Life | Carrie Fountain | by Dobby Gibson

Party Everywhere | Jeffrey Cyphers Wright | by Greg Bem

The Wild Fox of Yemen | Threa Almontaser | by Tara Ballard

Consciousness | Martin Nakell | by Evan Burkin

A Bell Curve is a Pregnant Straight Line | Vi Khi Nao | by Greg Bem

COMICS REVIEWS

My Begging Chart | Keiler Roberts | by Annie Harvieux