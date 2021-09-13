Volume 26, Number 3, 2021 (#103)

Volume 26, Number 3 Fall 2021 (#103)

INTERVIEWS

Peter Werbe: Summer on Fire | interviewed by Jim Feast

Mervyn Taylor: A Quiet Genius | interviewed by Indran Amirthanayagam

FEATURES

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

Tessa B. Dick: At The End of Time | by Zack Kopp

Braiding Sweetgrass: A New Testament | by James P. Lenfestey

Pascal D’Angelo: An Immigrant’s Poems | by Dennis Barone

PLUS:

Cover art Paula Cisewski



FICTION / DRAMA REVIEWS

The Death of Vazir-Mukhtar | Yury Tynyanov | by M. Kasper

In Memory of Memory | Maria Stepanova | by Edward Stephens

The Man Who Lived Underground | Richard Wright | by David Wiley

Of Women and Salt | Gabriela Garcia | by Nick Hilbourn

Second Place | Rachel Cusk | by Brian Finney

A Splendid Ruin | Megan Chance | by George Longenecker

Poetics of Work | Noémi Lefebvre | by Joseph Houlihan

Passages | Ann Quinn | by Garin Cycholl

Dog: Cab Driver Stories from the L.A. Streets | Dan Fante | by Zack Kop

Prosopagnosia | Sònia Hernández | by Bethany Catlin

Junk City | Jon Boilard | by Robert Morgan Fisher

The Seagull | Anton Chekhov | by Bryon Eliot Reiger

NONFICTION / ART REVIEWS

The Tyranny of Algorithms: Freedom, Democracy, and the Challenge of AI | Miguel Benasayag | by Chris Via

Joan Mitchell | Sarah Roberts and Katy Siegel, eds. | by Patrick James Dunagan

The Archeology of a Good Ragù | John Domini | by David Capella

SEE/SAW: Looking at Photographs | Geoff Dyer | by Walter Holland

Plunder: A Memoir of Family Property and Nazi Treasure | Menachem Kaiser | by Mike Schneider

A Descending Spiral: Exposing the Death Penalty in 12 Essays | Marc Bookman | by Robert Zaller

A Poetics of the Press: Interviews with Poets, Printers, & Publishers | Kyle Schlesinger, ed. | by Patrick James Dunagan

Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books | Ken Quattro | by Paul Buhle

POETRY REVIEWS

The Combustion Cycle | Will Alexander | by Jefferson Hansen

The Bold News of Birdcalls | Edward Morin | by Tyrone Williams

Hoarders | Kate Durbin | by Eleanor Stern

To A New Era | Joanna Fuhrman | by Ashley Hendrixv

Is This Scary? | Jacob Scheier | by Greg Bem

A Plumber’s Guide to Light | Jesse Bertron | by George Longenecker

Words As Grain: New and Selected Poems | Duo Duo | by John Bradley

How To Be Better By Being Worse | Justin Jannise | by Melissa Gaiti

The Matrix: Poems 1960–1970 | N. H. Pritchard

Eecchhooeess | N. H. Pritchard | by Richard Kostelanetz

COMICS REVIEWS

Monsters | Barry Windsor-Smith | by Nicholas Burman

Secret to Superhuman Strength | Alison Bechdel | by Annie Harvieux