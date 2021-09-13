Volume 26, Number 3, 2021 (#103)

Volume 26, Number 3 Fall 2021 (#103)
To purchase issue #102 using Paypal, click here.
INTERVIEWS
Peter Werbe: Summer on Fire | interviewed by Jim Feast
Mervyn Taylor: A Quiet Genius | interviewed by Indran Amirthanayagam
FEATURES
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
Tessa B. Dick: At The End of Time | by Zack Kopp
Braiding Sweetgrass: A New Testament | by James P. Lenfestey
Pascal D’Angelo: An Immigrant’s Poems | by Dennis Barone
PLUS:
Cover art Paula Cisewski
FICTION / DRAMA REVIEWS
The Death of Vazir-Mukhtar | Yury Tynyanov | by M. Kasper
In Memory of Memory | Maria Stepanova | by Edward Stephens
The Man Who Lived Underground | Richard Wright | by David Wiley
Of Women and Salt | Gabriela Garcia | by Nick Hilbourn
Second Place | Rachel Cusk | by Brian Finney
A Splendid Ruin | Megan Chance | by George Longenecker
Poetics of Work | Noémi Lefebvre | by Joseph Houlihan
Passages | Ann Quinn | by Garin Cycholl
Dog: Cab Driver Stories from the L.A. Streets | Dan Fante | by Zack Kop
Prosopagnosia | Sònia Hernández | by Bethany Catlin
Junk City | Jon Boilard | by Robert Morgan Fisher
The Seagull | Anton Chekhov | by Bryon Eliot Reiger
NONFICTION / ART REVIEWS
The Tyranny of Algorithms: Freedom, Democracy, and the Challenge of AI | Miguel Benasayag | by Chris Via
Joan Mitchell | Sarah Roberts and Katy Siegel, eds. | by Patrick James Dunagan
The Archeology of a Good Ragù | John Domini | by David Capella
SEE/SAW: Looking at Photographs | Geoff Dyer | by Walter Holland
Plunder: A Memoir of Family Property and Nazi Treasure | Menachem Kaiser | by Mike Schneider
A Descending Spiral: Exposing the Death Penalty in 12 Essays | Marc Bookman | by Robert Zaller
A Poetics of the Press: Interviews with Poets, Printers, & Publishers | Kyle Schlesinger, ed. | by Patrick James Dunagan
Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books | Ken Quattro | by Paul Buhle
POETRY REVIEWS
The Combustion Cycle | Will Alexander | by Jefferson Hansen
The Bold News of Birdcalls | Edward Morin | by Tyrone Williams
Hoarders | Kate Durbin | by Eleanor Stern
To A New Era | Joanna Fuhrman | by Ashley Hendrixv
Is This Scary? | Jacob Scheier | by Greg Bem
A Plumber’s Guide to Light | Jesse Bertron | by George Longenecker
Words As Grain: New and Selected Poems | Duo Duo | by John Bradley
How To Be Better By Being Worse | Justin Jannise | by Melissa Gaiti
The Matrix: Poems 1960–1970 | N. H. Pritchard
Eecchhooeess | N. H. Pritchard | by Richard Kostelanetz
COMICS REVIEWS
Monsters | Barry Windsor-Smith | by Nicholas Burman
Secret to Superhuman Strength | Alison Bechdel | by Annie Harvieux