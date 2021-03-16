Volume 26, Number 1 Spring 2021 (#101)

Volume 25, Number 4 Winter 2020 (#100)

To purchase issue #101 using Paypal, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Sara Schaff: The Invention of Love | interviewed by Nora Kipnis

Natasha D. Lane: Beyond Fantasy | interviewed by Augustine George, Aswin Prasanth, and Aswathi Moncy Joseph

Vijay Seshadri: The Art of Play | interviewed by John Wall Barger

Arthur Nersesian: Speculations | in conversation with Zack Kopp

FEATURES

From the Afterword to Barbara Guest’s Seeking Air | by Rachel Blau DuPlessis

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

The Adult Art of Reading Aloud | by Charles Holdefer

PLUS:

Cover art Dyani White Hawk



FICTION / COMICS REVIEWS

To Be A Man | Nicole Krauss | by Jeremiah Moriarty

Echo Bay | Masatsugu Ono

Earthlings | Sayaka Murata | by Barbra Roether

The Collected Breece D’J Pancake | Breece D’J Pancake | by Chris Via

The Unseen City | Amy Shearn | by Carolyn Linck

The Ancient Hours | Michael Bible | by Stephen Hundley

The Imago Stage | Karoline Georges | by Richard M. Henry

Hurricane Season | Fernanda Melchor | by Edward Stephens

Nineteen | Ancco | by Jeff Alford

NONFICTION / MIXED GENRE REVIEWS

Dante’s Bones: How A Poet Invented Italy | Guy P. Raffa | by Patrick James Dunagan

The Unreality of Memory: And Other Essays | Elisa Gabbert | by Fran Webber

Every Hour, Every Atom: A Collection of Walt Whitman’s Early Notebooks and Fragments | Walt Whitman | Zachary Turpin, Matt Miller, eds. | by Patrick James Dunagan

Tomboyland | Melissa Faliveno | by Annie Harvieux

Stockhausen Serves Imperialism | Cornelius Cardew | by Patrick James Dunagan

I Am Somebody: Why Jesse Jackson Matters | David Masciotra | by Spence Dew

We Are No Longer Babaylan | Elsa Valmidiano | by Jen Soriano

All The Young Men: A Memoir of Love, AIDS, and Chosen Family in the American South | Ruth Coker Burks | by Roger Barbee

POETRY / DRAMA REVIEWS

Biography of Julie van Bartmann | Djuna Barnes | by Bryon Eliot Reiger

Breathing Technique | Marija Knežević | by Greg Bem

The Land of All Time | Clark Coolidge | by Matt Hill

A Juror Must Fold In On Herself | Kathleen McClung | by George Longenecker

Ain’t Never Not Been Black | Javon Johnson | by Christopher Luna

Same Faces | Albert Mobilio | by Patrick Pritchett

Music for the Dead and Resurrected | Valzhytna Mort | by Joseph Houlihan

Beowulf: A New Translation | Maria Dahvana Headley | by Greg Baldino

Pixel Flesh | Agustín Fernández Mallo | by Greg Bem

Inheritance | Taylor Johnson | by Walter Holland

Twice There Was A Country | Alen Hamza | by John Bradley

To purchase issue #101 using Paypal, click here.