Volume 25, Number 4 Winter 2020 (#100)

INTERVIEWS
Kathleen Rooney: Pigeon as Text | interviewed by Carline Kurdej
Philip James Daughtry: Runaway Angels | interviewed by Thomas Rain Crowe
Eugene Wildman: Something New and Miraculous | interviewed by Garin Cycholl
FEATURES
Peter Brazeau’s Parts of a World: Wallace Stevens Remembered Remembered | by Dennis Barone
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
PLUS:
Cover art Mary Austin Speaker
FICTION REVIEWS
Exposition and The White Dress | Nathalie Léger | by Holly M. Wendt
Whiteout Conditions | Tariq Shah | by Garin Cycholl
I Am Here to Make Friends | Robert Long Foreman | by Nick Hilbourn
The Posthumous Memoirs of Brás Cubas | Machado de Assis | by Chris Via
Panthers and the Museum of Fire | Jen Craig | by Julian Anderson
Difficult Light | Tomás González | by John Kazanjian
Anthropica | David Hollander | by Matthew Duffus
NONFICTION REVIEWS
The Fixed Stars | Molly Wizenberg | by Erin Lewenauer
Places I’ve Taken My Body | Molly McCully Brown | by Dustin Michael
Capitalism, Alone: The Future of the System That Rules the World | Branko Milanovic | by Robert Zaller
The Sprawl: Reconsidering the Weird American Suburbs | Jason Diamond | by Joseph Houlihan
Finding Dora Maar: An Artist, An Address Book, A Life | Brigitte Benkemoun | by Patrick James Dunagan
The Illuminated Space: A Personal Theory and Contemplative Practice of Media Art | Marilyn Freeman | by Marlie McGovern
Gertrude Stein Has Arrived: The Homecoming of a Literary Legend | Roy Morris, Jr. | by Richard Kostelanetz
World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments | Aimee Nezhukumatathil | by Mandana Chaffa
POETRY REVIEWS
Blood Memory | Gail Newman
In The Lateness of the World | Carolyn Forché | by John Bradley
The Death of Sitting Bear: New and Selected Poems | N. Scott Momaday | by James P. Lenfestey
Underworld Lit | Srikanth Reddy | by Leah Souffrant
How To Hold a Flying River | Martha Kalin | by Elizabeth Robinson
Insecurity System | Sara Wainscott | by Fran Webber
Whale and Vapor | Kim Kyung Ju | by Dobby Gibson
A Nail the Evening Hangs On | Monica Sok | by Emily Mitamura
Pale Colors in a Tall Field | Carl Phillips | by Walter Holland
Our Death | Sean Bonney | by Alex Kies
Life in a Country Album | Natalie Handal | by Dale Cottingham
Words Like Thunder: New and Used Anishinaabe Prayers | Lois Beardslee | by Warren Woessner
Funeral Diva | Pamela Sneed | by Patrick James Dunagan
A Grave is Given Supper | Mike Soto | by Greg Bem
ART / MIXED GENRE / COMICS REVIEWS
Women in Concrete Poetry: 1959-1979 | Alex Balgiu and Mónica de la Torre, eds. | by M. Kasper
Life Support: An Invitation to Prayer | Judith Cohen Margolis | by Julia Stein
Aspara Engine | Bishakh Som | by Linda Stack-Nelson
