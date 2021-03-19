Volume 25, Number 4 Winter 2020 (#100)

To purchase issue #100 using Paypal, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Kathleen Rooney: Pigeon as Text | interviewed by Carline Kurdej

Philip James Daughtry: Runaway Angels | interviewed by Thomas Rain Crowe

Eugene Wildman: Something New and Miraculous | interviewed by Garin Cycholl

FEATURES

Peter Brazeau’s Parts of a World: Wallace Stevens Remembered Remembered | by Dennis Barone

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

PLUS:

Cover art Mary Austin Speaker



FICTION REVIEWS

Exposition and The White Dress | Nathalie Léger | by Holly M. Wendt

Whiteout Conditions | Tariq Shah | by Garin Cycholl

I Am Here to Make Friends | Robert Long Foreman | by Nick Hilbourn

The Posthumous Memoirs of Brás Cubas | Machado de Assis | by Chris Via

Panthers and the Museum of Fire | Jen Craig | by Julian Anderson

Difficult Light | Tomás González | by John Kazanjian

Anthropica | David Hollander | by Matthew Duffus

NONFICTION REVIEWS

The Fixed Stars | Molly Wizenberg | by Erin Lewenauer

Places I’ve Taken My Body | Molly McCully Brown | by Dustin Michael

Capitalism, Alone: The Future of the System That Rules the World | Branko Milanovic | by Robert Zaller

The Sprawl: Reconsidering the Weird American Suburbs | Jason Diamond | by Joseph Houlihan

Finding Dora Maar: An Artist, An Address Book, A Life | Brigitte Benkemoun | by Patrick James Dunagan

The Illuminated Space: A Personal Theory and Contemplative Practice of Media Art | Marilyn Freeman | by Marlie McGovern

Gertrude Stein Has Arrived: The Homecoming of a Literary Legend | Roy Morris, Jr. | by Richard Kostelanetz

World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments | Aimee Nezhukumatathil | by Mandana Chaffa

POETRY REVIEWS

Blood Memory | Gail Newman

In The Lateness of the World | Carolyn Forché | by John Bradley

The Death of Sitting Bear: New and Selected Poems | N. Scott Momaday | by James P. Lenfestey

Underworld Lit | Srikanth Reddy | by Leah Souffrant

How To Hold a Flying River | Martha Kalin | by Elizabeth Robinson

Insecurity System | Sara Wainscott | by Fran Webber

Whale and Vapor | Kim Kyung Ju | by Dobby Gibson

A Nail the Evening Hangs On | Monica Sok | by Emily Mitamura

Pale Colors in a Tall Field | Carl Phillips | by Walter Holland

Our Death | Sean Bonney | by Alex Kies

Life in a Country Album | Natalie Handal | by Dale Cottingham

Words Like Thunder: New and Used Anishinaabe Prayers | Lois Beardslee | by Warren Woessner

Funeral Diva | Pamela Sneed | by Patrick James Dunagan

A Grave is Given Supper | Mike Soto | by Greg Bem

ART / MIXED GENRE / COMICS REVIEWS

Women in Concrete Poetry: 1959-1979 | Alex Balgiu and Mónica de la Torre, eds. | by M. Kasper

Life Support: An Invitation to Prayer | Judith Cohen Margolis | by Julia Stein

Aspara Engine | Bishakh Som | by Linda Stack-Nelson

