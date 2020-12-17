Volume 25 Number 3 Fall 2020 99

To purchase issue #99 using Paypal, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Ander Monson: The Voice That Shows Up | interviewed by Kelly Lydick

Phil Christman: The Heartland of the Matter | interviewed by Aarik Danielsen

Yuko Otomo: Dropping Name Dropping | interviewed by Jim Feast

Indran Amirthanayagam: Born into Migration | interviewed by John Wall Barger

FEATURES

Aram Saroyan: Inventing Tradition | by Zack Kopp

The New Life: a comic | by Gary Sullivan

PLUS:

Cover art Leslie Barlow



FICTION REVIEWS

Breasts and Eggs | Mieko Kawakami | by Chris Via

True Love | Sarah Gerard | by Annie Harvieux

Agitprop for Bedtime: Polemic, Story Problems, Kulturporn and Humdingers | Charles Holdefer | by Jonathan Harrington

Pew | Catherine Lacey | by Sarah Haas

Dear Edward | Ann Napolitano | by Ashton Cook

Little Gods | Meng Jin | by Subhraleena Deka

Walking: A Love Story | Toby Olson | by Douglas Messerli

Theft | Luke Brown | by Garry Craig Powell

August | Callan Wink | by Jared Hanks

The Helios Disaster | Linda Boström Knausgård | by Chris Via

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Set the Night on Fire: L.A. in the Sixties | Mike Davis and Jon Wiener | by Paul Buhle

Citizen Reporters: S.S. McClure, Ida Tarbell, and the Magazine That Rewrote America | Stephanie Gorton | by George Longenecker

Grief’s Country | Gail Griffin | by Mandana Chaffa

Funny Weather: Art In An Emergency | Olivia Laing | by Sarah Haas

A Fish Growing Lungs | Alysia Li Ying Sawchyn | by Neesha Navare

The Nail in the Tree: Essays on Art, Violence, and Childhood | Carol Ann Davis | by Lee Rossi

Surrealism: Inside the Magnetic Fields | Penelope Rosemont | by Evelyn Landon

POETRY / MIXED GENRE REVIEWS

El Dorado Freddy’s: Chain Restaurants in Poems and Photographs | Danny Caine and Tara Wray | by Dallas Crow

The Donkey Elegies | Nickole Brown | by Barbara Roether

Collected Poems 1946–2016 | Harry Mathews | by W. C. Bamberger

Codex of Love: Bendita Ternura | Liliana Valenzuela | by Sheryl Luna

Because What Else Could I Do | Martha Collins | by Lynda Wheat

Multiverse: New and Selected Poems | Tzveta Sofronieva | by Timothy Otte

Obit | Victoria Chang | by Fran Webber

Ledger | Jane Hirshfield | by John Bradley

COMICS / ART REVIEWS

Portrait of a Drunk | Olivier Schrauwen, Florent Ruppert, and Jérome Mulot | by Jeff Alford

When Home Won’t Let You Stay: Migration Through Contemporary Art | Ruth Erickson and Eva Respini | by Poul Houe

