Volume 25 Number 2 Summer 2020 (#98)

INTERVIEWS

Maggie Dubris: A Prayer for St. Clare | interviewed by Zack Kopp

Wanda Smalls Lloyd: Creating Family Along the Way |

interviewed by Jessica Sparks

Sue William Silverman: The Now-ness of Memory | interviewed by Tatiana Ryckman

FEATURES

Louise Erdrich: An Appreciation | by James P. Lenfestey

Resurrecting Leo Tolstoy | by Tim Brinkhof

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

PLUS:

Cover art by Jil Evans



FICTION / DRAMA REVIEWS

A Beginning at the End | Mike Chen | by Jessica Raskauskas

Black Girl Unlimited | Echo Brown | by Linda Stack-Nelson

The Resisters | Gish Jen | by George Longenecker

The Shape of Family | Shilpi Somaya Gowda | by Rajiv Ramchandran

The Sweet Indifference of the World | Peter Stamm | by Susann Cokal

In The Beginning: A Stage Play | David Heidenstam | by Bryon Rieger

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Asemic: The Art of Writing | Peter Schwenter | by Jeff Hansen

Me & Other Writings | Marguerite Duras | by Fran Webber

The Shadow of Vesuvius: A Life of Pliny | Daisy Dunn | by Walter Holland

The Devils | New Juche | by Alex Kies

Consider This: Moments in My Writing Life after Which Everything Was Different | Chuck Palahniuk | by Chris Via

The Painted Forest | Krista Eastman | by Dustin Michael

Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America’s Youngest Sommelier | Victoria James | by Jack Sartin

POETRY REVIEWS

DMZ Colony | Don Mee Choi | by John Wall Berger

Elementary Poetry | Andrei Monastyrski | by Michael Workman

The Elegy Beta | Mischa Willett | by Lee Rossi

Year By Year | Lynne Sachs | by John Bradley

Maids | Abby Frucht | by Nick Hilbourn

Cement | Sarah Menefee | by Patrick James Dunagan

The Hospice Orgy | Phillip Lee Duncan | by Zack Kopp

Black Case Volume I & II: Return From Exile | Joseph Jarman | by Greg Bem

Amalgam | Sotère Torregian | by Patrick James Dunagan

The Distant Sound | Eliot Schain | by Lee Rossi

Hull | Xandria Phillips | by Tyrone Williams

The Last Love Poem I Will Ever Write | Gregory Orr | by Mandana Chaffa

COMICS / ART REVIEWS

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Vol. IV: The Tempest | Alan Moore and Kevin O’Neill | by Greg Baldino

In Dreams | Dennis Hopper | by Ruth Andrews

The Man Without Talent | Yoshiharu Tsuge | by Jeff Alford

