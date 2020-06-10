Volume 25 Number 2 Summer 2020 (#98)
INTERVIEWS
Maggie Dubris: A Prayer for St. Clare | interviewed by Zack Kopp
Wanda Smalls Lloyd: Creating Family Along the Way |
interviewed by Jessica Sparks
Sue William Silverman: The Now-ness of Memory | interviewed by Tatiana Ryckman
FEATURES
Louise Erdrich: An Appreciation | by James P. Lenfestey
Resurrecting Leo Tolstoy | by Tim Brinkhof
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
PLUS:
FICTION / DRAMA REVIEWS
A Beginning at the End | Mike Chen | by Jessica Raskauskas
Black Girl Unlimited | Echo Brown | by Linda Stack-Nelson
The Resisters | Gish Jen | by George Longenecker
The Shape of Family | Shilpi Somaya Gowda | by Rajiv Ramchandran
The Sweet Indifference of the World | Peter Stamm | by Susann Cokal
In The Beginning: A Stage Play | David Heidenstam | by Bryon Rieger
NONFICTION REVIEWS
Asemic: The Art of Writing | Peter Schwenter | by Jeff Hansen
Me & Other Writings | Marguerite Duras | by Fran Webber
The Shadow of Vesuvius: A Life of Pliny | Daisy Dunn | by Walter Holland
The Devils | New Juche | by Alex Kies
Consider This: Moments in My Writing Life after Which Everything Was Different | Chuck Palahniuk | by Chris Via
The Painted Forest | Krista Eastman | by Dustin Michael
Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America’s Youngest Sommelier | Victoria James | by Jack Sartin
POETRY REVIEWS
DMZ Colony | Don Mee Choi | by John Wall Berger
Elementary Poetry | Andrei Monastyrski | by Michael Workman
The Elegy Beta | Mischa Willett | by Lee Rossi
Year By Year | Lynne Sachs | by John Bradley
Maids | Abby Frucht | by Nick Hilbourn
Cement | Sarah Menefee | by Patrick James Dunagan
The Hospice Orgy | Phillip Lee Duncan | by Zack Kopp
Black Case Volume I & II: Return From Exile | Joseph Jarman | by Greg Bem
Amalgam | Sotère Torregian | by Patrick James Dunagan
The Distant Sound | Eliot Schain | by Lee Rossi
Hull | Xandria Phillips | by Tyrone Williams
The Last Love Poem I Will Ever Write | Gregory Orr | by Mandana Chaffa
COMICS / ART REVIEWS
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Vol. IV: The Tempest | Alan Moore and Kevin O’Neill | by Greg Baldino
In Dreams | Dennis Hopper | by Ruth Andrews
The Man Without Talent | Yoshiharu Tsuge | by Jeff Alford
