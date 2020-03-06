Volume 25, Number 1 Spring 2020 (#97)

FICTION REVIEWS

American Science Fiction: Eight Classic Novels of the 1960s | Gary K. Wolfe, ed. | by Chris Barsanti

The Little Blue Kite | Mark Z. Danielewski | by Chris Via

Indelicacy | Amina Cain | by Bethany Catlin

Lanny | Max Porter | by Cindra Halm

Moon Trees and Other Orphans | Leigh Camacho Rourks

| by Linda Stack-Nelson

I Know You Know Who I Am | Peter Kispert | by Mikel Prater

Like Water and Other Stories | Olga Zilberbourg | by Alta Ifland

Chances Are . . . | Richard Russo | by Robert Lane

Serotonin | Michel Houellebecq | by Chris Via

A Storm Blew In From Paradise | Johannes Anyuru | by Poul Houe

COMICS REVIEWS

They Called Us Enemy | George Takei | by George Longenecker

NONFICTION REVIEWS

The Householders: Robert Duncan and Jess | Tara McDowell | by Patrick James Dunagan

The Drama of Celebrity | Sharon Marcus | by Ryder W. Miller

Meander, Spiral, Explode: Design and Pattern in Narrative | Jane Alison | by Kirby Gann

The Detroit Printing Co-op: The Politics of the Joy of Printing | Danielle Aubert | by M. Kasper

Little Weirds | Jenny Slate | by Erin Lewenauer

A Literary Biography of Robin Blaser: Mechanic of Splendor | Miriam Nichols | by Patrick James Dunagan

The After-Normal: Brief, Alphabetical Essays on a Changing Planet | David Carlin and Nicole Walker | by Dustin Michael

Crusoe and His Consequences | James Dunkerley | by Ryder W. Miller

The Grave On The Wall | Brandon Shimoda | by William Shultz

POETRY REVIEWS

Nervous System | Rosalie Moffett | by Walter Holland

Lima :: Limón | Natalie Scenters-Zapico | by George Longenecker

Forty-One Objects: Prose Poems | Carsten René Nielsen | by John Bradley

Codex | Joshua Lew McDermott | by Greg Bem

The Problem of the Many | Timothy Donnelly | by Michael Bazzett

Earth | Hannah Brooks-Motl | by Greg Bem

World’d Too Much: The Selected Poetry of Russell Atkins | Kevin Prufer, Robert E. McDounough, eds. | by John Bradley

How To Dress A Fish | Abigail Chabitnoy | by Amanda Kooser

Gulf | Cody Smith | by Stephen Hundley

Shiver | Lynn Martin | by J. Peter Moore

To purchase issue #97 using Paypal, click here.