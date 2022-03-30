how to participate | participating bookstores | sponsors | literary prize packs | grand prize pack

INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORE DAY

IS SATURDAY, APRIL 30!

Rain Taxi's Twin Cities Literary Calendar is teaming up with 19 great independent bookstores in the Twin Cities to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 30. We’re printing up the 2022 Twin Cities Independent Bookstore Passport—jam-packed with bookstore coupons and illustrations by local artist Kevin Cannon, the Passport is FREE to pick up, and the best way to maximize your Independent Bookstore Day experience. Get it stamped at multiple stores for discounts, prizes, and more!

Passports will be available at all of the participating bookstores below between April 23 and April 30. Get your Passport stamped at every store you visit, because each and every stamp activates a store coupon.

Read on to find out where to go and how

you can win prizes. See you in the stores!

How to Participate

Pick up a passport and activate the coupons between April 23 through April 30

Pick up a passport at any of the participating stores and get a stamp at every bookstore you visit this week. Each stamp activates that store’s coupon ; just bring your passport back on a later date to redeem the coupon. Get 10 stamps, and activate all store coupons

Collect stamps from any 10 bookstores and ask the tenth one to stamp a special page that activates ALL 19 store coupons! Get 19 stamps, and be entered to win a literary prize pack

Collect stamps from all the bookstores and ask the last one to stamp the special square in the back of the Passport; you’ll then be entered to win one of five literary prize packs, PLUS the grand prize !

If you have obtained all 19 stamps, email a picture of the "Bookstore Hero Stamps" page to calendar@raintaxi.com by end of day on Monday, May 2, or tear out and mail on Monday to Rain Taxi, PO Box 3840, Mpls MN 55403 with your email address included—winners notified by email on Friday, May 6. Thank you, and happy book hunting!

2022 Participating Stores

Click on these links to learn more about special Independent Bookstore Day activities and limited, exclusive items available at each participating store!

Babycake's Book Stack

Birchbark Books

Chapter 2 Books

Cream and Amber

DreamHaven Books

Excelsior Bay Books

Lake Country Booksellers

Magers & Quinn Booksellers

Moon Palace Books

Once Upon a Crime

Paperback Exchange

Red Balloon Bookshop

Storied Owl

Subtext Books

The Thinking Spot

Valley Bookseller

Wild Rumpus

2022 Passport Sponsors

Thank you to this year's sponsors for their generosity and support of independent bookstores in the Twin Cities!



Literary Prize Packs

Of those people who visit ten or more stores, a dozen will each win

a Literary Prize Pack full of these great items! Check back for more info.



Grand Prize

Check back for more info.