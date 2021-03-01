Tuesday, March 23,

5:30 pm Central — FREE!

Crowdcast

Join us for a special event about the many sides of Edward Said, the famed Palestinian literary critic, public intellectual, postcolonial studies trailblazer, political activist, and gifted pianist. Acclaimed American composer Nico Muhly, who was taught by Said at Columbia, will interview University of Minnesota professor and friend of Said's, Timothy Brennan, about his new comprehensive biography, Places of Mind: A Life of Edward Said.

Books can be purchased during the event, or in advance here, from Magers & Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis; click the button below.

About the Presenters

Timothy Brennan is the author of several books, including At Home in the World: Cosmopolitanism Now; Borrowed Light: Vico, Hegel, and the Colonies; and Salman Rushdie and the Third World: Myths of the Nation. His writing has appeared in The Nation, The Times Literary Supplement, and many other publications. He teaches at the University of Minnesota and has received fellowships from the Fulbright Program, the American Council of Learned Societies, the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Nico Muhly is an American composer whose influences range from American minimalism to the Anglican choral tradition. The recipient of commissions from The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, and others, he has written more than 100 works for the concert stage, including Marnie (2017), which premiered at the English National Opera. Muhly is a frequent collaborator with choreographer Benjamin Millepied and, as an arranger, has paired with Sufjan Stevens, Antony and the Johnsons, and others. He studied at Juilliard and Columbia, and lives in New York City.