Invitation to the Quest by Roger Williamson

Roger Williamson is a visual artist, residing and creating in Minneapolis Minnesota. Born in Loughborough, England, in 1947 and growing up in Coventry he was inspired from an early age by the French Symbolist painters of late nineteenth century France. These artistic influences, in conjunction with his own esoteric upbringing and practical experiences of magick, mythology and dream control, form the matrix, a collective oeuvre upon which his paintings and writings are an extension.

Roger Williamson’s works belong to a “theater” of life. Building upon classical myths and ancient themes the paintings invite the viewers into spheres of consciousness- characterized by ethereal portraits and kaleidoscopic color palettes. Williamson’s practice seeks to re-enliven a kind of mystery, revitalizing the senses and questioning reality.

Using diverse creative media, whether painting or writing books, Williamson endeavors to develop techniques that materialize the sensuous dreaming experience into the language of the waking world. Aspiring to reintroduce mystery and ambiguity back into the adventure of human existence through the creative process, encouraging artistic audiences towards "living effulgent and invigorating lives, revitalized from the secretions of our subconscious."

Roger Williamson is the creator of Tarot of the Morning Star deck and the author of The Sun at Night. He is also the founder of Magus Books and Herbs. Visit him and learn more at https://rogerwilliamsonart.com/