Book Launch for Playlist for the Apocalypse

Tuesday, August 3

5:30 pm Central — FREE!

Crowdcast

In her first book of new poems in twelve years, acclaimed poet Rita Dove investigates the vacillating moral compass guiding America’s, and the world’s, experiments in democracy. Deftly connecting history’s grand exploits to the triumphs and tragedies of individual lives—a trademark of the writer the Boston Globe has called “perhaps the best public poet we have”—and alternating poignant meditations on mortality with acerbic observations of injustice, Playlist for the Apocalypse takes us from the smallest moments of redemption to apocalyptic failures of the human soul. Join us as we celebrate the launch of this remarkable new book by one of the greatest poets of the era.

Free to attend, registration required.

About the Author:

Rita Dove, a former U.S. Poet Laureate, is the only poet honored with both the National Humanities Medal and the National Medal of Arts. Her recent works include 2010’s Sonata Mulattica and the National Book Award–shortlisted Collected Poems: 1974–2004. Her many awards include the Pulitzer Prize, an NAACP Image Award, the Wallace Stevens Award, and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award; in 2021 she was awarded the Gold Medal for Poetry from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. She lives in Charlottesville, where she teaches creative writing at the University of Virginia.