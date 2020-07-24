Rain Taxi Summer Issue Virtual Party

Tuesday, July 21, 2020



Rain Taxi threw a party for its 2020 Summer Print Edition, the 98th issue of Rain Taxi Review of Books! Editor Eric Lorberer hosted the event, which featured cover artist Jil Evans giving a studio tour, James Lenfestey discussing Louise Erdrich, Linda Stack-Nelson on the work of Echo Brown, and poets Tyrone Williams and Xandria Phillips in conversation. Rain Taxi Board member Mary Moore Easter announced the organization’s plan to publish an anthology of black poets of the Twin Cities, in conjunction with Rain Taxi’s Twin Cities Book Festival this October.