Rain Taxi Benefit Auction 2022

A few of the items up for bidding this year!

Rain Taxi’s annual Benefit Auction on eBay is taking place from December 11 through December 18. Up for grabs are a wide variety of books, chapbooks, and broadsides — many signed, some very rare! — and some other fun surprises. When you bid on any item from our Benefit Auction, you are supporting our nonprofit organization and its programs, but you also obtain a wonderful literary treasure to delight yourself or someone you love.

The auction concludes the evening of Sunday, December 18, at 8 pm Central. Please check out our Benefit Auction here: