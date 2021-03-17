in conversation with Benjamin Moser

Wednesday May 5, 2021

1:00 pm Central

Ticketed Event

Join us for a special daytime event as we present renowned British writer Olivia Laing and celebrate the publication of her new book, Everybody: A Book About Freedom (Norton). In this ambitious, brilliant book, Laing charts an electrifying course through the long struggle for bodily freedom, exploring gay rights and sexual liberation, feminism, and the civil rights movement along the way. Drawing on her own experiences in protest and alternative medicine, and traveling from Weimar Berlin to the prisons of McCarthy-era America, Laing grapples with some of the most significant and complicated figures of the past century—among them Nina Simone, Christopher Isherwood, Andrea Dworkin, Sigmund Freud, Susan Sontag, and Malcolm X.

To discuss this new book, Laing will be in conversation with Benjamin Moser, winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for his landmark book Sontag: Her Life and Work. A not to be missed meeting of the minds!

Tickets to this virtual event include a signed copy of Everybody: A Book About Freedom. Each registered attendee will also receive a special “Everybody” button with their book, and be entered into a raffle to win an 18K gold-plated sterling silver necklace which celebrates Laing’s brilliant new book and one of its key messages: that when it comes to freedom, we are all “everybody.” Winner announced during the event!

ABOUT THE PRESENTERS

Olivia Laing is the author of three acclaimed works of nonfiction, To the River (2011), The Trip to Echo Spring (2013), and The Lonely City (2016), which was nominated for the National Book Critics Circle Award in Criticism and has been translated into seventeen languages. Her first novel, Crudo, was a New York Times Notable Book and won the 2019 James Tait Black Prize. She writes for the Guardian, New York Times, and frieze, among many other publications. Her collected writing on art, Funny Weather, was published in 2020. The recipient of the 2018 Windham-Campbell Prize in nonfiction, Laing lives in Suffolk, UK.

Benjamin Moser is the author of Why This World: A Biography of Clarice Lispector, which was a finalist for the National Book Critics’ Circle Award and a New York Times Notable Book of 2009. For his work bringing Clarice Lispector to international prominence, he received Brazil’s first State Prize for Cultural Diplomacy. He won a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2017, and his latest book, Sontag: Her Life and Work, won the Pulitzer Prize in Biography in 2020. Born in Houston, Moser now lives in France.