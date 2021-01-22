Thursday, February 4, 2021

5:30 pm Central

Crowdcast

Join us as acclaimed poets Nin Andrews and Denise Duhamel, each celebrating new collections, craft a unique dialogue in poetry from their longtime shared interests, which include matters political, sexual, pop cultural, and more. Fair warning, your thoughts are bound to be provoked as these fearless writers play poetry tennis without a net! The volley will be followed by a short conversation and Q&A. Free to attend, registration required. We hope to "see you" there!

Books can be purchased during the event, or in advance here, from Magers & Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis; click designated link below.

Nin Andrews’s poems have appeared in many literary journals and anthologies, as well as in four editions of The Best American Poetry. Her newest book is The Last Orgasm (Etruscan Press), which continues the journey of her first collection, The Book of Orgasms; in both books the orgasm is an ethereal presence, puzzled by humanity in general and Nin in particular. The author of numerous other poetry collections, including Why God Is a Woman and Sleeping with Houdini, Andrews is also the editor of a book of translations of the Belgian poet Henri Michaux, Someone Wants to Steal My Name. She lives on a farm in Charlottesville, Virginia with her husband, cows, coyotes, and many bears.

Denise Duhamel’s new book of poetry, Second Story, will be released by the University of Pittsburgh Press in March of 2021. Her previous titles include Scald; Blowout; Ka-Ching!; Queen for a Day: Selected and New Poems; The Star-Spangled Banner; and Kinky. She and Maureen Seaton have co-authored four collections, the most recent of which is CAPRICE (Collaborations: Collected, Uncollected, and New) and she and Julie Marie Wade co-authored The Unrhymables: Collaborations in Prose. Duhamel is a Distinguished University Professor in the MFA program at Florida International University in Miami.