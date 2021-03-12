Tuesday, April 13, 2021

5:30 pm Central

Crowdcast

Join Rain Taxi for a night celebrating comics in context. In his new anthology of seven comics essays, Save It for Later: Promises, Parenthood, and the Urgency of Protest (Abrams ComicArts), graphic novelist Nate Powell addresses living in an era of what he calls “necessary protest.” As Powell moves between subjective and objective experiences raising his children—depicted in their childhood innocence as imaginary anthropomorphic animals—he reveals the electrifying sense of trust and connection with neighbors and strangers alike. Free to attend, registration required. We hope to “see” you there!

Books can be purchased during the event, or in advance here, from Magers & Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis; click the button below.

About the Author

Nate Powell is a National Book Award–winning cartoonist whose work includes civil rights icon John Lewis’s historic March trilogy, as well as Come Again, Two Dead, Any Empire, Swallow Me Whole, and The Silence of Our Friends. Powell has also received the Robert F. Kennedy Book Award, three Eisner Awards, the Michael L. Printz Award, Comic-Con International’s Inkpot Award, two Ignatz Awards, and the Walter Dean Myers Award. He lives in Bloomington, Indiana.