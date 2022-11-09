In conversation with Kate DiCamillo and Louise Erdrich

Wednesday, December 7, 5:30 pm Central

Join us for a bound-to-be-legendary conversation between three prose masters!

To celebrate her new book A Left-Handed Woman (FSG), Rain Taxi welcomes Judith Thurman, a prolific staff writer at The New Yorker and a winner of the National Book Award in Biography. At this special event, Thurman will be in conversation with award-winning authors Kate DiCamillo and Louise Erdrich, who count themselves among Thurman’s devoted readers. Needless to say, do not miss this event!

Thurman is one of the preeminent essayists of our time—“a master of vivisection,” as Kathryn Harrison wrote in The New York Times. “When she’s done with a subject, it’s still living, mystery intact.” In the various essays and profiles of A Left-Handed Woman, she considers culture in all its guises—literature, history, politics, gender, fashion, art, and more—though their paramount subject is the human condition.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Judith Thurman is the author of Cleopatra’s Nose: 39 Varieties of Desire; Isak Dinesen: The Life of a Storyteller, winner of the National Book Award for Autobiography/Biography; and Secrets of the Flesh: A Life of Colette. A staff writer at The New Yorker, she lives in New York City.

Kate DiCamillo considers herself “an enormously lucky person: I get to tell stories for a living.” One of the most beloved authors of children’s fiction, she has published over 25 books, has won the Newbery Medal, the National Book Award, the Mark Twain Award, and the E. B. White Award, among many others; she has also served as the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature. She lives in Minneapolis, where she faithfully writes two pages a day, five days a week.