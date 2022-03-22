Wednesday, April 20, 2022

5:30pm Central

Crowdcast

Rain Taxi is pleased to welcome acclaimed poet and publisher Jonathan Galassi to talk about his latest novel School Days (Other Press). This timely and probing new work of fiction wades into the charged waters of privilege, power, and sexuality to deliver a deeply observed portrait of education and the necessity of finding one’s own truth. At this special virtual event, Galassi will be in conversation with Rain Taxi’s own Eric Lorberer.

About the Author

Jonathan Galassi is the chairman of Farrar, Straus and Giroux. He is a former poetry editor for the Paris Review, a former chairman of the Academy of American Poets, and the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship for poetry. His poems and essays have appeared in The New Yorker, New York Review of Books, Threepenny Review, and The Nation. He has published three books of poetry and translations of the poetry of Eugenio Montale, Giacomo Leopardi, and Primo Levi; with Robyn Cresswell he edited The FSG Poetry Anthology, which includes work by almost all of the poets FSG has published in its 75-year history. Galassi's first novel, Muse, was published in 2015