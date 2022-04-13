JEFFREY YANG and ANNI LIU

Monday, May 16, 7 pm

Hook & Ladder Theater

3010 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis, MN

FREE in-person event! This event requires guests to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination (or proof of negative PCR test taken within the prior 72 hours) for entry. See here for full Covid-19 safety protocols.

Join us for an evening featuring acclaimed poet, translator, and editor Jeffrey Yang presenting his latest poetry collection, Line and Light (Graywolf Press), a volume that deftly traces lines of energy through art, myth, and history, and is hailed by Kyoo Lee as “a ground-breaking work of what we might call estuary poetics.” Yang will be joined by Minneapolis poet Anni Liu as she celebrates her debut book Border Vista (Persea Books), which intimately narrates the experience of being undocumented in America and about which Ross Gay says “I have scarcely in my life encountered more rapt and rapturous looking." In these riveting new books, each of these poets investigates issues crucial to our time and lights the way forward into a territory that may be challenging but is eminently worth traveling.



About the Authors

Jeffrey Yang is the author of four poetry collections, including Hey, Marfa, winner of the Southwest Book Award, and An Aquarium, winner of the PEN/Joyce Osterweil Award. He is the translator of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo’s June Fourth Elegies and Bei Dao's autobiography City Gate, Open Up, among other works, and has edited the anthologies Birds, Beasts, and Seas: Nature Poems, Time of Grief: Mourning Poems, and The Sea Is a Continual Miracle: Sea Poems and Other Writings by Walt Whitman. Yang works as an editor at New Directions Publishing and lives in New York.

Anni Liu was born in Xī’ān in the year of the goat. She is the author of Border Vista, which won the 2021 Lexi Rudnitsky Prize from Persea Books, and her work is featured in Poetry Magazine, Ploughshares, Ecotone, Two Lines, and elsewhere. She received an inaugural Undocupoets Fellowship and was recently named a Djanikian Scholar by the Adroit Journal. She is currently working on a hybrid memoir about parole, translating the poetry of Dù Yá (度涯), and editing fiction and nonfiction at Graywolf Press.

Purchase the books!

Can’t make it to the event? We can ship you a signed copy! Shipping is for US Media Mail only — if you wish to have this book shipped internationally, please contact orders [at] raintaxi [dot] com for pricing.